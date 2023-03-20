Boston College and more enter D1Baseball's rankings in top 25 shake up

(Editor's note: The following article was first published on D1Baseball. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

LSU remains the No. 1 team in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings for a fifth-straight week, but there’s a change at No. 2 and throughout the rest of the rankings.

Tennessee previously was No. 2 and hit the road and got swept by Missouri this past weekend. As a result, the Volunteers plummeted all the way to No. 12. Ole Miss, another team who was swept over the weekend in SEC play, dropped 10 spots from No. 3 to No. 13, while the top five now includes No. 2 Wake Forest, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Vanderbilt and No. 5 Arkansas. Stanford and East Carolina round out the Top 10, while South Carolina moved up five spots from No. 16 to No. 11 following an impressive trip to Georgia over the weekend.

Texas Tech put together an impressive weekend against Oklahoma State and vaulted from No. 22 to No. 14, while Florida Gulf Coast moved into the Top 20 after another strong weekend. It was rather volatile at the bottom of the rankings as Alabama, TCU, Virginia Tech, Florida State, NC State and Southern Miss all dropped out of the rankings.

New teams in the rankings include No. 16 Boston College, No. 17 Miami, No. 22 Missouri, No. 23 Kentucky, No. 24 West Virginia and No. 25 Grand Canyon.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records indicate games through March 19.