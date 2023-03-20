🏀 Women's Tournament:

D1 baseball staff | March 20, 2023

Boston College and more enter D1Baseball's rankings in top 25 shake up

College baseball season breakdown, so far, with D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers

LSU remains the No. 1 team in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings for a fifth-straight week, but there’s a change at No. 2 and throughout the rest of the rankings.

Tennessee previously was No. 2 and hit the road and got swept by Missouri this past weekend. As a result, the Volunteers plummeted all the way to No. 12. Ole Miss, another team who was swept over the weekend in SEC play, dropped 10 spots from No. 3 to No. 13, while the top five now includes No. 2 Wake Forest, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Vanderbilt and No. 5 Arkansas. Stanford and East Carolina round out the Top 10, while South Carolina moved up five spots from No. 16 to No. 11 following an impressive trip to Georgia over the weekend.

Texas Tech put together an impressive weekend against Oklahoma State and vaulted from No. 22 to No. 14, while Florida Gulf Coast moved into the Top 20 after another strong weekend. It was rather volatile at the bottom of the rankings as Alabama, TCU, Virginia Tech, Florida State, NC State and Southern Miss all dropped out of the rankings.

New teams in the rankings include No. 16 Boston College, No. 17 Miami, No. 22 Missouri, No. 23 Kentucky, No. 24 West Virginia and No. 25 Grand Canyon.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records indicate games through March 19.

Rank School Record Prev.
1 LSU 18-2 1
2 Wake Forest 18-3 4
3 Florida 18-4 5
4 Vanderbilt 16-5 6
5 Arkansas 18-2 7
6 Louisville 17-2 8
7 UCLA 15-3 13
8 Virginia 17-2 14
9 Stanford 13-5 9
10 East Carolina 16-4 10
11 South Carolina 20-1 16
12 Tennessee 15-6 2
13 Ole Miss 14-6 3
14 Texas Tech 18-4 22
15 North Carolina 15-5 18
16 Boston College 14-3 NR
17 Miami 14-6 NR
18 Campbell 15-3 19
19 FGCU 16-4 20
20 Oklahoma State 16-5 12
21 Texas A&M 14-6 15
22 Missouri 16-3 NR
23 Kentucky 18-2 NR
24 West Virginia 15-4 NR
25 Grand Canyon 14-5 NR

