LSU, Wake Forest stay atop the pack in latest D1Baseball top 25 rankings

The latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings are out, and while there are some significant changes at the bottom of the rankings, it is very chalky at the top with LSU No. 1 for yet another week, while Wake Forest, Florida and Vanderbilt remain the next three teams in order. Virginia, which swept Florida State at home over the weekend, rounds out the top five after moving up from No. 8.

South Carolina and Tennessee round out the Top 10, while another SEC foe, Kentucky, entered the Top 20, moving from No. 23 to No. 18 after taking a series from Alabama on the road. Texas Tech and Miami were each swept this past weekend by Texas and Wake Forest, respectively, but the two remain in the rankings at No. 22 and No. 23, respectively.

Four new teams entered the rankings with Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri and Grand Canyon exiting the rankings. The Rebels had the largest drop, moving from No. 13 to out of the rankings after beginning SEC play with an 0-6 record. The new teams include Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Texas and Iowa.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records indicate games through March 26.