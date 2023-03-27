🏀 Women's Tournament:

Bracket

✅ The Final Four is set

🎥 Latest videos

👏 Best performances of the tournament

📊 Scoreboard

baseball-d1 flag

D1 baseball staff | March 27, 2023

LSU, Wake Forest stay atop the pack in latest D1Baseball top 25 rankings

College baseball season breakdown, so far, with D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers

(Editor's note: The following article was first published on D1Baseball. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

The latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings are out, and while there are some significant changes at the bottom of the rankings, it is very chalky at the top with LSU No. 1 for yet another week, while Wake Forest, Florida and Vanderbilt remain the next three teams in order. Virginia, which swept Florida State at home over the weekend, rounds out the top five after moving up from No. 8.

South Carolina and Tennessee round out the Top 10, while another SEC foe, Kentucky, entered the Top 20, moving from No. 23 to No. 18 after taking a series from Alabama on the road. Texas Tech and Miami were each swept this past weekend by Texas and Wake Forest, respectively, but the two remain in the rankings at No. 22 and No. 23, respectively.

Four new teams entered the rankings with Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri and Grand Canyon exiting the rankings. The Rebels had the largest drop, moving from No. 13 to out of the rankings after beginning SEC play with an 0-6 record. The new teams include Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Texas and Iowa.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records indicate games through March 26. 

Rank School Record Prev.
1 LSU 21-3 1
2 Wake Forest 22-3 2
3 Florida 22-4 3
4 Vanderbilt 19-5 4
5 Virginia 22-2 8
6 Arkansas 20-4 5
7 Stanford 15-5 9
8 East Carolina 19-5 10
9 South Carolina 23-2 11
10 Tennessee 19-6 12
11 Louisville 19-4 6
12 UCLA 16-5 7
13 North Carolina 18-6 15
14 Boston College 17-5 16
15 Campbell 19-3 18
16 Florida Gulf Coast 21-4 19
17 Oklahoma State 20-5 20
18 Kentucky 21-3 23
19 Coastal Carolina 14-7 NR
20 Connecticut 16-5 NR
21 Texas 18-7 NR
22 Texas Tech 18-7 14
23 Miami 15-9 17
24 West Virginia 18-6 24
25 Iowa 19-3 NR

LSU and USC lead 2023's first USTFCCCA women's outdoor track and field top 25

Here are takeaways from the first women's outdoor track and field national rating index from the USTFCCCA.
READ MORE

The 2023 Bowerman watch list for men's and women's NCAA track and field

Here are the watch lists for the 2023 Bowerman, highlighting some of the best athletes in DI track and field.
READ MORE

2023 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for men's basketball

Updates, bracket, scores and schedule for the 2023 SEC tournament in men's basketball.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners