baseball-d1 flag

D1 baseball staff | April 3, 2023

LSU remains No. 1, Boston College, Kentucky enter the top 10 of the D1Baseball top 25 rankings

College baseball season breakdown, so far, with D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers

(Editor's note: The following article was first published on D1Baseball.)

The latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings have some shakeups, but they don’t occur at the top as the top four teams remain the same with LSU sitting at No. 1, Wake Forest at No. 2, Florida at No. 3 and Vanderbilt at No. 4. Meanwhile, Arkansas rounds out the top five at No. 5 after taking a home series from Alabama this past weekend.

As for the rest of the Top 10, South Carolina moved up to six, while Boston College and Kentucky moved into the Top 10. The Eagles have yet to lose an ACC series and vaulted from No. 14 to No. 9 after a home series win over Georgia Tech, while Kentucky moved up to No. 10 after sweeping Missouri at home.

Louisville and UCLA made sizable drops after the weekend. The Cardinals have lost back-to-back ACC series and fell to No. 18, while UCLA lost back-to-back Pac-12 series and dropped to No. 23. All was not bad news for the Pac-12, as Oregon entered the rankings at No. 25 after hitting the road and sweeping Arizona this past weekend. Iowa dropped out of the rankings after a home series loss to Maryland.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREV.
1 LSU 24-4 1
2 Wake Forest 26-3 2
3 Florida 24-5 3
4 Vanderbilt 23-5 4
5 Arkansas 23-5 6
6 South Carolina 26-3 9
7 Virginia 24-4 5
8 Stanford 18-7 7
9 Boston College 20-6 14
10 Kentucky 25-3 18
11 Tennessee 21-8 10
12 East Carolina 20-8 8
13 North Carolina 20-8 13
14 Campbell 22-4 15
15 Florida Gulf Coast 23-5 16
16 Oklahoma State 22-7 17
17 Coastal Carolina 18-7 19
18 Louisville 21-6 11
19 Connecticut 20-6 20
20 Miami 19-9 23
21 Texas 20-9 21
22 Texas Tech 20-9 22
23 UCLA 16-8 12
24 West Virginia 21-7 24
25 Oregon 18-7

DI baseball news

