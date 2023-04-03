LSU remains No. 1, Boston College, Kentucky enter the top 10 of the D1Baseball top 25 rankings

(Editor's note: The following article was first published on D1Baseball. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

The latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings have some shakeups, but they don’t occur at the top as the top four teams remain the same with LSU sitting at No. 1, Wake Forest at No. 2, Florida at No. 3 and Vanderbilt at No. 4. Meanwhile, Arkansas rounds out the top five at No. 5 after taking a home series from Alabama this past weekend.

As for the rest of the Top 10, South Carolina moved up to six, while Boston College and Kentucky moved into the Top 10. The Eagles have yet to lose an ACC series and vaulted from No. 14 to No. 9 after a home series win over Georgia Tech, while Kentucky moved up to No. 10 after sweeping Missouri at home.

Louisville and UCLA made sizable drops after the weekend. The Cardinals have lost back-to-back ACC series and fell to No. 18, while UCLA lost back-to-back Pac-12 series and dropped to No. 23. All was not bad news for the Pac-12, as Oregon entered the rankings at No. 25 after hitting the road and sweeping Arizona this past weekend. Iowa dropped out of the rankings after a home series loss to Maryland.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.