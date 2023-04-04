The top 10 second basemen in college baseball, six weeks into the season

(Editor's note: The following was first published on d1baseball.com. The original includes a list of the top 50 first basemen at the Week 6 mark of the 2023 college baseball season. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

With six weeks in the books, we’re more than a third of the way through the 2023 college baseball season, so it’s time to update our Player Rankings. When we put together our Preseason All-America teams, we followed one guiding principle: If we were building a team to win the 2023 national title, which players would we choose? We use the same philosophy to construct our Power Rankings.

Now we have six weeks of performance to draw upon, and we took early-season statistics into consideration, but we also tried to keep the numbers in context, because some leagues or ballparks are more offensive than others, and the quality of nonconference competition varies widely — so not all stat lines are created equal. In addition to the 2023 numbers, we also considered raw talent, long-term track record from previous seasons and makeup. And for premium defensive positions like catcher and shortstop, defensive statistics and ability were also weighted more heavily. These are NOT professional prospect lists, though they do take pure talent into consideration.

Finally, remember that there are nearly 300 Division I teams, and we’re ranking roughly the top 15 percent at each position. These lists reflect our projections of which players are the best of the best this spring, but many good players in the remaining 85 percent just didn’t make the cut. We’ll revisit the Player Rankings again after Week 12 and make adjustments as players prove themselves on the field.

With all that said, here’s a look at the top 50 second basemen in college baseball at the six-week mark. West Virginia dynamo J.J. Wetherholt vaults from No. 34 in the preseason to No. 1 in our updated list, with preseason All-American Roc Riggio moving up a spot to No. 2 and Nebraska’s Max Anderson climbing seven places to No. 3.

*NOTE: All statistics in the chart below reflect performance through Week Six (Sunday, March 26).

Top 10 second baseman — Week 6 Rank Player Team BA/OBP/SLG OPS GP AB 2B 3B HR RBI BB K SB 1 J.J. Wetherholt West Virginia .455/.529/.758 1.287 24 99 10 1 6 30 13 10 22 2 Roc Riggio Oklahoma State .337/.487/.739 1.227 25 92 9 2 8 27 23 24 3 3 Max Anderson Nebraska .418/.480/.758 1.239 22 91 9 2 6 27 8 12 0 4 Luke Keaschall Arizona State .348/.459/.696 1.155 24 92 9 1 7 27 14 12 8 5 Austin Green Texas Tech .354/.505/.684 1.188 23 79 4 2 6 35 22 11 0 6 Christian Moore Tennessee .360/.524/.613 1.137 25 75 4 0 5 19 25 19 11 7 Ethan Gourson UCLA .338/.490/.623 1.113 21 77 4 0 6 22 18 22 3 8 Cade Kurland Florida .378/.470/.694 1.164 25 98 7 0 8 33 7 17 1 9 Quinn McDaniel Maine .375/.582/.719 1.300 19 64 4 0 6 17 31 17 10 10 Travis Bazzana Oregon State .345/.491/.548 1.039 24 84 10 2 1 18 23 23 6

