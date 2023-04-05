Elon takes down No. 2 Wake Forest for first time in 11 years

After losing 20-0 in March to Wake Forest, Elon battled back on Tuesday night and earned a 5-3 road win over the No. 2 Demon Deacons.

Here's your final out as Elon defeats No. 2 Wake Forest! #PhoenixRising pic.twitter.com/zdS6N7WQcF — Elon Baseball (@ElonBaseball) April 5, 2023

The victory for Elon marks the first time in program history that the Phoenix have defeated an opponent ranked No. 2 in the country, but the win required a bounce-back effort.

Wake Forest got its bats going first. The Demon Deacon's put up 3 runs in the first inning, but wouldn't score again after.

Reed Mascolo, Wake Forest's starting pitcher, made up for the offensive woes by keeping Elon's offense quiet through the first three innings. But Elon's Tanner Holliman put the Phoenix on the board in the fourth inning with a solo home run off the scoreboard.

And the Phoenix piled on 4 more runs in fifth inning. The rally started with a double from their lead-off hitter, Charlie Granatell. That was followed up by another double from Kenny Mallory Jr, which kickstarted a slew of hits for the Phoenix to give them a lead they would never give up.

Elon's Luke Stephenson went 2-for-3 on the day and Justin Cassella batted .500 on the night. Both Stephenson and Cassella each recorded an RBI as well.

Spencer Bauer earned the win for Elon, and the Phoenix bullpen combined for six scoreless innings in relief.

The victory for Elon was its third in a row and snapped an 8-game winning streak for Wake Forest.