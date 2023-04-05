The top 10 third basemen in college baseball, six weeks into the season

(Editor's note: The following was first published on d1baseball.com. The original includes a list of the top 50 third basemen entering the 2023 college baseball season. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

With six weeks in the books, we’re more than a third of the way through the 2023 college baseball season, so it’s time to update our Player Rankings. When we put together our Preseason All-America teams, we followed one guiding principle: If we were building a team to win the 2023 national title, which players would we choose? We use the same philosophy to construct our Power Rankings.

Finally, remember that there are nearly 300 Division I teams, and we’re ranking roughly the top 15 percent at each position. These lists reflect our projections of which players are the best of the best this spring, but many good players in the remaining 85 percent just didn’t make the cut. We’ll revisit the Player Rankings again after Week 12 and make adjustments as players prove themselves on the field.

With all that said, here’s a look at the top 50 catchers in college baseball at the six-week mark. LSU slugger Tommy White moves up one spot from the preseason to take over No. 1, while Auburn’s Bryson Ware and North Carolina’s Mac Horvath make big leaps into the top five.

*NOTE: All statistics in the chart below reflect performance through Week Six (Sunday, March 26).