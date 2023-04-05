TRENDING:

d1baseball.com staff | April 7, 2023

The top 10 third basemen in college baseball, six weeks into the season

College baseball season breakdown, so far, with D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers

(Editor's note: The following was first published on d1baseball.com. The original includes a list of the top 50 third basemen entering the 2023 college baseball season. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

With six weeks in the books, we’re more than a third of the way through the 2023 college baseball season, so it’s time to update our Player Rankings. When we put together our Preseason All-America teams, we followed one guiding principle: If we were building a team to win the 2023 national title, which players would we choose? We use the same philosophy to construct our Power Rankings.

Finally, remember that there are nearly 300 Division I teams, and we’re ranking roughly the top 15 percent at each position. These lists reflect our projections of which players are the best of the best this spring, but many good players in the remaining 85 percent just didn’t make the cut. We’ll revisit the Player Rankings again after Week 12 and make adjustments as players prove themselves on the field.

With all that said, here’s a look at the top 50 catchers in college baseball at the six-week mark. LSU slugger Tommy White moves up one spot from the preseason to take over No. 1, while Auburn’s Bryson Ware and North Carolina’s Mac Horvath make big leaps into the top five.

BEST PLAYER BY POSITION SIX WEEKS IN: 1st Base | 2nd Base | Shortstops

*NOTE: All statistics in the chart below reflect performance through Week Six (Sunday, March 26).

Rank Player Team BA/OBP/SLG OPS GP AB 2B 3B HR RBI BB K SB
1 Tommy White LSU .392/.479/.810 1.289 21 79 9 0 8 42 8 11 0
2 Brock Wilken Wake Forest .323/.458/.774 1.233 25 93 3 0 13 40 21 23 0
3 Jake Gelof Virginia .351/.439/.745 1.183 24 94 9 2 8 37 17 20 1
4 Bryson Ware Auburn .407/.477/.879 1.356 24 91 8 1 11 29 10 14 2
5 Mac Horvath North Carolina .306/.415/.806 1.221 24 98 8 1 13 31 15 21 12
6 Tommy Troy Stanford .381/.487/.619 1.106 15 63 5 2 2 14 11 9 8
7 Kris Armstrong Jacksonville .358/.408/.868 1.276 26 106 6 0 16 46 10 32 0
8 Mike Boeve Omaha .489/.590/.617 1.207 15 47 6 0 0 11 11 2 1
9 Nick Lorusso Maryland .378/.447/.735 1.182 23 98 8 0 9 36 14 13 2
10 Carson DeMartini Virginia Tech .351/.495/.584 1.080 23 77 6 0 4 24 22 21 5

