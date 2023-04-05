What you may have missed in college baseball during March Madness

College baseball season breakdown, so far, with D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers

While basketball’s March Madness took the sports world by storm over the last few weeks, college baseball rolled on, delivering fantastic showdowns and performances. Here’s what you may have missed

SEC conference play started and it’s unpredictable

SEC conference play started right around the same time as the DI men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and even if you’ve been paying attention, the conference where “it just means more” may have been hard to follow thanks to its unpredictable nature.

We’ve seen results like Missouri sweeping a three-game series over Tennessee, only to get swept in back-to-back series by South Carolina and Kentucky. We’ve also seen a 10-inning thriller between LSU and Arkansas that ended with the Razorbacks scoring 8 runs, including a grand slam, in the top of the 10th to win 9-3.

DIGGSY IS GRAND pic.twitter.com/RqhZh5px1E — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 24, 2023

Then there was a fantastic series between LSU and Tennessee.

LSU vs. Tennessee lives up to the hype

LSU and Tennessee was a top-10 SEC battle between two teams with MCWS aspirations. The series didn’t disappoint.

LSU won the first two games of the series, with game one coming down to a base-clearing double in the bottom of the eighth to break open a tie game.

JORDY CLEARS THE BASES WITH A DOUBLE@J_thompson_13 | ESPNU pic.twitter.com/4f8QmBCLWF — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 31, 2023

Tennessee turned the tide in game three, blasting the Tigers 14-7 after scoring 10 runs in the first two innings. It was a back-and-forth series that could be a postseason preview.

First female baseball player takes the field

Brown’s Olivia Pichardo became the first woman to play in a DI baseball game during March Madness. Pichardo made a pinch-hit appearance when Brown battled Bryant.

HISTORY! Olivia Pichardo becomes the first female in history to appear in an NCAA Division I baseball game #EverTrue pic.twitter.com/35mqSIl7rS — Brown Baseball (@BrownU_Baseball) March 17, 2023

Crazy Columbia comeback

Columbia rallied from 12-0 down to beat No. 19 UConn 19-14. Check out the crazy comeback below:

🎥 ICYMI: Lions smack 20 hits and erase a 12-0 deficit to defeat No. 19 UConn on Tuesday to close out the homestand! 🗽#RoarLionRoar pic.twitter.com/2GVM5Hlbmo — Columbia Baseball (@CULionsBaseball) April 5, 2023

Home runs are booming

Entering the early days of April, there have been 8,400-plus home runs hit. The deep balls are flying like never before.

🚨HOME RUN UPDATE🚨



Homers continue to be way up in @NCAABaseball.



Through the first 46 days of the season:



2023: 8,406 homers, 2.12 per game



2022: 7,126 homers, 1.83 per game — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) April 4, 2023

Check out some of these home runs below:

When Jared Jones hits homeruns for @LSUbaseball he really hits em pic.twitter.com/QAemMiailv — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) April 5, 2023

Video game stat line

Vanderbilt’s Parker Noland went 5-6 for two grand slams and 11 RBIs in a 26-3 win over Mississippi State. It’s one of the best stat lines we’ll see this year.

🔲 5-for-6

🔲 2 Grand Slams

🔲 11 RBI



VIDEO GAME NUMBERS FROM PARKER NOLAND 🤯🤯



(📸: @VandyBoys) pic.twitter.com/xWGd8imEPV — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 25, 2023

There were walk-offs

In baseball, there are always walk-off, game-winning hits. Here are some of the best you may have missed during March Madness.