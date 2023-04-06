TRENDING:

d1baseball.com staff | April 7, 2023

The top 10 shortstops in college baseball, six weeks into the season

College baseball season breakdown, so far, with D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers

(Editor's note: The following was first published on d1baseball.com. The original includes a list of the top 50 shortstops in the 2023 college baseball season. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

With six weeks in the books, we’re more than a third of the way through the 2023 college baseball season, so it’s time to update our Player Rankings. When we put together our Preseason All-America teams, we followed one guiding principle: If we were building a team to win the 2023 national title, which players would we choose? We use the same philosophy to construct our Power Rankings.

BEST PLAYER BY POSITION SIX WEEKS IN: 1st Base | 2nd Base | 3rd Base

Now we have six weeks of performance to draw upon, and we took early-season statistics into consideration, but we also tried to keep the numbers in context, because some leagues or ballparks are more offensive than others, and the quality of nonconference competition varies widely — so not all stat lines are created equal. In addition to the 2023 numbers, we also considered raw talent, long-term track record from previous seasons and makeup. And for premium defensive positions like catcher and shortstop, defensive statistics and ability were also weighted more heavily. These are NOT professional prospect lists, though they do take pure talent into consideration.

Finally, remember that there are nearly 300 Division I teams, and we’re ranking roughly the top 15 percent at each position. These lists reflect our projections of which players are the best of the best this spring, but many good players in the remaining 85 percent just didn’t make the cut. We’ll revisit the Player Rankings again after Week 12 and make adjustments as players prove themselves on the field.

With all that said, here’s a look at the top 10 shortstops in college baseball at the six-week mark. First-team preseason All-American Jacob Wilson of Grand Canyon holds steady in the No. 1 spot, while Florida’s Josh Rivera leaps to No. 2.

Rank Player Team
1 Jacob Wilson Grand Canyon
2 Josh Rivera Florida
3 Jacob Gonzalez Ole Miss
4 Matthew Shaw Maryland
5 Dakota Harris Oklahoma
6 Bryce Arnold Campbell
7 Hunter Haas Texas A&M
8 Brice Matthews Nebraska
9 Phillip Glasser Indiana
10 Payton Green NC State

DI baseball news

