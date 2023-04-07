TRENDING:

🥎 Player of the year finalists

📊 Latest DI softball rankings

💪 Top freshmen in women's track & field

🏃 Bowerman watch list updated
baseball-d1 flag

d1baseball.com staff | April 7, 2023

The 2023 college baseball field of 64, predicted at midseason by D1 baseball

College baseball season breakdown, so far, with D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers

(Editor's note: The following was first published on d1baseball.com. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

We’re at the midseason mark of the Division I college baseball season, and with that, as usual, we unveil the first in-season edition of the D1Baseball Field of 64 postseason projections.

Often, the team that sits at No. 1 in our Preseason Top 25 Rankings is not the team at No. 1 in our Midseason Field of 64. But LSU is the exception to the norm. The Tigers have been exceptional so far this spring, and are the top national seed, while Wake Forest is close behind at No. 2. The SEC has four total top eight seeds, including Vanderbilt, Florida and South Carolina, while the ACC has three of the eight national seeds with Virginia and surprising Boston College also included.

In terms of overall Top 16 seeds and hosts, the SEC has six teams with Arkansas and Kentucky hosts on top of the four teams in the top eight, while the ACC has four hosts — Miami being the only non-top eight host. Furthermore, UCLA, Stanford and Oregon give the Pac-12 three hosts, the Big 12 has two in top-eight seed Oklahoma State and Texas, and Campbell represents one host for the Big South.

In terms of overall bids to the postseason, the SEC leads all conferences with 10 bids, while the ACC is close behind with nine bids. The Big 12 and Pac-12 each have five bids in our midseason projections, while four come form the Big Ten and three come from the Sun Belt. Finally, at least two bids come from the Big West, Big East, Conference USA and Colonial Athletic Association.

Mark Etheridge, Kendall Rogers and Aaron Fitt assembled the postseason projections.

2023 Midseason Field of 64
REGION SCHOOL
BATON ROUGE 1 LSU* (1)
  4 SE Louisiana*
  2 Virginia Tech
  3 Southern Miss
   
BUIES CREEK 1 Campbell* (16)
  4 Columbia*
  2 East Carolina*
  3 Duke
   
WINSTON-SALEM 1 Wake Forest* (2)
  4 Maine*
  2 Elon*
  3 Auburn
   
NASHVILLE 1 Vanderbilt (3)
  4 Wright State*
  2 Louisville
  3 Xavier
   
CHARLOTTESVILLE 1 Virginia (4)
  4 Rider*
  2 West Virginia
  3 Maryland*
   
GAINESVILLE 1 Florida (5)
  4 Alabama State*
  2 Coastal Carolina*
  3 Southern California
   
COLUMBIA 1 South Carolina (6)
  4 Davidson*
  2 NC State
  3 Wofford*
   
STILLWATER 1 Oklahoma State* (7)
  4 Oral Roberts*
  2 North Carolina
  3 Dallas Baptist*
   
BRIGHTON 1 Boston College (8)
  4 Central Connecticut*
  2 Connecticut*
  3 Northeastern
   
CORAL GABLES 1 Miami (15)
  4 Florida Gulf Coast*
  2 Tennessee
  3 Arizona State
   
EUGENE 1 Oregon (14)
  4 Army*
  2 Texas Tech
  3 Iowa
   
LOS ANGELES 1 UCLA (13)
  4 Loyola Marymount*
  2 UC Santa Barbara*
  3 Rutgers
   
AUSTIN 1 Texas (12)
  4 Sam Houston*
  2 Old Dominion
  3 Texas A&M
   
LEXINGTON 1 Kentucky (11)
  4 Ball State*
  2 Indiana
  3 Indiana State*
   
STANFORD 1 Stanford* (10)
  4 Fresno State*
  2 Alabama
  3 Cal State Fullerton
   
FAYETTEVILLE 1 Arkansas (9)
  4 SE Missouri State*
  2 TCU
  3 Texas-San Antonio

The top 25 college baseball prospects, ranked by D1baseball.com

Here's an updated look at the top college prospects, ranked by the experts at D1 Baseball just past the halfway mark of the 2023 season.
READ MORE

LSU leads the D1 Baseball rankings that include 5 new teams in the top 25

UTSA had another strong week and was one of five teams that enter this week's Top 25 college baseball rankings.
READ MORE

Mississippi State, Ole Miss break college baseball all-time attendance record

On a day planned for excesses, Mississippi State and Ole Miss gave the NCAA-record crowd all they could hope for.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners