The 2023 college baseball field of 64, predicted at midseason by D1 baseball

We’re at the midseason mark of the Division I college baseball season, and with that, as usual, we unveil the first in-season edition of the D1Baseball Field of 64 postseason projections.

Often, the team that sits at No. 1 in our Preseason Top 25 Rankings is not the team at No. 1 in our Midseason Field of 64. But LSU is the exception to the norm. The Tigers have been exceptional so far this spring, and are the top national seed, while Wake Forest is close behind at No. 2. The SEC has four total top eight seeds, including Vanderbilt, Florida and South Carolina, while the ACC has three of the eight national seeds with Virginia and surprising Boston College also included.

In terms of overall Top 16 seeds and hosts, the SEC has six teams with Arkansas and Kentucky hosts on top of the four teams in the top eight, while the ACC has four hosts — Miami being the only non-top eight host. Furthermore, UCLA, Stanford and Oregon give the Pac-12 three hosts, the Big 12 has two in top-eight seed Oklahoma State and Texas, and Campbell represents one host for the Big South.

In terms of overall bids to the postseason, the SEC leads all conferences with 10 bids, while the ACC is close behind with nine bids. The Big 12 and Pac-12 each have five bids in our midseason projections, while four come form the Big Ten and three come from the Sun Belt. Finally, at least two bids come from the Big West, Big East, Conference USA and Colonial Athletic Association.

Mark Etheridge, Kendall Rogers and Aaron Fitt assembled the postseason projections.