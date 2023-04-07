UIndy's Brady Ware throws a no-hitter, hits for cycle in single game

INDIANAPOLIS — University of Indianapolis student-athlete Brady Ware had a game for the ages Friday. In leading the Greyhounds to a 13-0 shutout in the second game of a doubleheader against visiting Drury University, the graduate student out of Poway, Calif., pulled off one of the rarest of feats, tossing a no-hitter on the mound while hitting for the cycle at the plate in the same game.

Ware's no-no was the first for a Greyhound since Jordan Tackett's in 2015, while his cycle is first since Jake Hartley's in 2013. He is the first Hound to accomplish both in the same game, and perhaps the first ever NCAA student athlete to accomplish this feat.

Ware opened his legendary performance striking out two of the first three batters he saw. Offensively, he was the catalyst for a massive eight-run third inning for the Hounds, hammering a ball over the right field wall for the first run of the contest. As the Hounds batted around in the inning, Ware found himself with a bases-loaded opportunity, one that he couldn't pass up, crushing a ball into the right-center gap for a triple, clearing the bases and giving the Hounds a 7-0 lead.

⚾️ | @UIndyBaseball's Brady Ware hit for the cycle and threw a no-hitter...



IN THE SAME GAME!!! 🤯



7⃣ IP, 0⃣ H, 1⃣1⃣ Ks



4⃣-4⃣, 2⃣ R, 5⃣ RBI pic.twitter.com/UTlQGBoRFC — UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) April 7, 2023

Just an inning later and Ware was only a single away from the cycle as he grabbed two more ribbies on a rocket down the left field line, making it a staggering 11-0. With four strikeouts and building, Ware added on, grabbing three more punchouts in the next two frames.

The time came in the bottom of the fifth, leading off just as he had done in the second, where Ware accomplished the cycle. Jumping on a 1-1 breaking ball, roping it through the right side, making it a 4-4 day with five RBIs.

A three-strikeout sixth was followed by two quick outs in the seventh. With everyone on their feet, praying for a chance to see history, Ware launched an 0-2 breaking ball that was popped into shallow centerfield for the final out and history.

Aside from the historic and electrifying performance by Ware, multiple Greyhounds performed admirably in the contest. Donaldson has another solid performance, going 2-3 with three RBIs and a walk. Easton Good, the Hounds speedy nine-hole shortstop was quality out of the bottom half of the lineup, going 2-4 with a RBI and a stolen base to his name. Jared Bujdos, while not recording a hit, reached three times via three walks, scoring three times and swiping two bags.