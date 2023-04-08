The top 10 outfielders in college baseball, 6 weeks into the 2023 season

(Editor's note: The following was first published on d1baseball.com. Use code Save23 for a discounted subscription.)

With six weeks in the books, we’re more than a third of the way through the 2023 college baseball season, so it’s time to update our Player Rankings. When we put together our Preseason All-America teams, we followed one guiding principle: If we were building a team to win the 2023 national title, which players would we choose? We use the same philosophy to construct our Power Rankings.

Now we have six weeks of performances to draw upon, and we took early season statistics into consideration, but we also tried to keep the numbers in context, because some leagues or ballparks are more offensive than others, and the quality of nonconference competition varies widely — so not all stat lines are created equal. In addition to the 2023 numbers, we also considered raw talent, long-term track record from previous seasons and makeup. And for premium defensive positions like catcher and shortstop, defensive statistics and ability were also weighted more heavily. These are NOT professional prospect lists, though they do take pure talent into consideration.

Finally, remember that there are nearly 300 Division I teams, and we’re ranking roughly the top 15 percent at each position. These lists reflect our projections of which players are the best of the best this spring, but many good players in the remaining 85 percent just didn’t make the cut. We’ll revisit the Player Rankings again after Week 12 and make adjustments as players prove themselves on the field.

With all that said, here’s a look at the top 100 outfielders in college baseball at the six-week mark. To no one’s surprise, LSU superstar Dylan Crews remains No. 1, with Florida’s Wyatt Langford holding steady in the No. 2 spot.

*NOTE: All statistics in the chart below reflect performance through Week Six (Sunday, March 26).

Top 100 Outfielders: Week Six Rank Player Team BA/OBP/SLG OPS GP AB 2B 3B HR RBI BB K SB 1 Dylan Crews LSU .531/.658/.988 1.645 24 81 10 0 9 32 26 12 2 2 Wyatt Langford Florida .386/.521/.843 1.364 19 70 7 2 7 19 17 9 0 3 Braden Montgomery Stanford .406/.543/.783 1.325 20 69 5 0 7 20 20 14 1 4 Vance Honeycutt North Carolina .278/.419/.598 1.017 24 97 5 1 8 25 24 22 14 5 Ethan O'Donnell Virginia .372/.487/.628 1.115 24 94 9 0 5 17 18 21 6 6 Colton Ledbetter Mississippi State .345/.504/.598 1.102 25 87 5 1 5 30 28 15 11 7 Charlie Condon Georgia .472/.556/.899 1.454 24 89 6 1 10 39 12 12 0 8 Jared Wegner Arkansas .384/.514/.826 1.339 24 86 3 1 11 38 22 19 3 9 Kemp Alderman Ole Miss .363/.444/.736 1.181 24 91 4 0 10 34 14 18 4 10 Jack Hurley Virginia Tech .302/.406/.628 1.034 23 86 8 1 6 22 10 22 2

For the full list of D1baseball's top 100 outfielders, click or tap here.