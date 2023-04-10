TRENDING:

D1 baseball staff | April 10, 2023

Traditional powers join LSU in D1 Baseball Top 25 rankings

College baseball season breakdown, so far, with D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers

The latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings are out, and once again, LSU is the top team in the land after going 2-1 last week and splitting a rain-shortened two-game series with South Carolina. Speaking of the Gamecocks, they remain at No. 6 in our rankings after going 2-1 as well.

The top eight teams in the Top 25 Rankings stayed the same this week, while East Carolina and Louisville rejoined the Top 10. ECU had a fantastic week that included a midweek win over NC State and a series sweep over UCF, while Louisville did a clean sweep at home of previously Top 10 Boston College.

🔮: The 2023 college baseball field of 64, predicted at midseason by D1 baseball

In other rankings news, Tennessee dropped from No. 11 to No. 16 after yet another SEC series loss, this time to Florida. Meanwhile, Texas entered the Top 20, moving from No. 21 to No. 19 after another strong week, while Texas Tech and UCLA each moved up a spot.

Three new teams entered the rankings with Miami, West Virginia and Oregon dropping out. Those teams are USC, Arizona State and TCU. The Trojans had a flawless week that included a non-conference series win over San Diego State, the Sun Devils swept a Pac-12 series against Washington State and TCU took a home series from Oklahoma State.

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 LSU 26-5 1
2 Wake Forest 28-4 2
3 Florida 27-6 3
4 Vanderbilt 26-6 4
5 Arkansas 25-6 5
6 South Carolina 28-4 6
7 Virginia 28-4 7
8 Stanford 21-7 8
9 East Carolina 24-8 12
10 Louisville 24-7 18
11 Boston College 21-9 9
12 Kentucky 27-5 10
13 North Carolina 22-10 13
14 Campbell 24-6 14
15 Florida Gulf Coast 26-6 15
16 Tennessee 22-10 11
17 Coastal Carolina 20-9 17
18 Oklahoma State 23-10 16
19 Texas 23-10 21
20 Connecticut 22-8 19
21 Texas Tech 22-10 22
22 UCLA 19-8-1 23
23 Southern California 20-10-1 NR
24 Arizona State 23-9 NR
25 TCU 20-12 NR

The top 25 college baseball prospects, ranked by D1baseball.com

Here's an updated look at the top college prospects, ranked by the experts at D1 Baseball just past the halfway mark of the 2023 season.
LSU leads the D1 Baseball rankings that include 5 new teams in the top 25

UTSA had another strong week and was one of five teams that enter this week's Top 25 college baseball rankings.
Mississippi State, Ole Miss break college baseball all-time attendance record

On a day planned for excesses, Mississippi State and Ole Miss gave the NCAA-record crowd all they could hope for.
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

