Traditional powers join LSU in D1 Baseball Top 25 rankings

The latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings are out, and once again, LSU is the top team in the land after going 2-1 last week and splitting a rain-shortened two-game series with South Carolina. Speaking of the Gamecocks, they remain at No. 6 in our rankings after going 2-1 as well.

The top eight teams in the Top 25 Rankings stayed the same this week, while East Carolina and Louisville rejoined the Top 10. ECU had a fantastic week that included a midweek win over NC State and a series sweep over UCF, while Louisville did a clean sweep at home of previously Top 10 Boston College.

In other rankings news, Tennessee dropped from No. 11 to No. 16 after yet another SEC series loss, this time to Florida. Meanwhile, Texas entered the Top 20, moving from No. 21 to No. 19 after another strong week, while Texas Tech and UCLA each moved up a spot.

Three new teams entered the rankings with Miami, West Virginia and Oregon dropping out. Those teams are USC, Arizona State and TCU. The Trojans had a flawless week that included a non-conference series win over San Diego State, the Sun Devils swept a Pac-12 series against Washington State and TCU took a home series from Oklahoma State.