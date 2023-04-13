2023 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule

Top freshmen in college baseball so far in 2023

The 2023 Men's College World Series starts Friday, June 16 and runs through Monday, June 26, if necessary. NCAA regional and super regional tournaments take place in early June.

Locations for regional and super regional games depend on regular season results, but the Men's College World Series is played at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The complete NCAA regional, super regional, and 2023 Men's College World Series schedules are below.

Selection show: Monday, May 29 — aired on ESPN2 at noon ET

Monday, May 29 — aired on ESPN2 at noon ET Regionals: Friday-Monday, June 2-5

Friday-Monday, June 2-5 Super regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12

Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12 First day of MCWS games: Start Friday, June 16

Start Friday, June 16 MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 24-26

Saturday-Monday, June 24-26 Final championship game: Monday, June 26

The road to the national championship starts with a 64-team bracket spread among 16 regional locations, announced May 29. Each regional tournament will be double-elimination, from June 2-5.

Sixteen regional winners then advance to the super regional, a two-team, best-of-three style format held either June 9-11, or June 10-12.

EXPLAINER: How the Men's College World Series works

The eight super regional winners earn spots in the 2023 Men's College World Series that begins on Friday, June 16. The MCWS begins in a double-elimination format, before the final two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship.

Game times will be recommended by host institutions during the bid process.

Baseball Championship: Future dates

REGIONALS SUPER REGIONALS MCWS 2024 May 31-June 3 June 7-9 or 8-10 June 14-24

MCWS HISTORY: Winningest coaches | Most titles | Most appearances | Conferences most represented

2023 DI college baseball championship bracket

(Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket | Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG)

2023 Men's College World Series bracket

(Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket | Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG)

Men's College World Series champs since 1947

California defeated Yale in the first-ever Men's College World Series, the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas put itself on the map as the first back-to-back champions in winning the only MCWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.

Here's a complete list of all the College World Series finals in the 73-year history of the event.