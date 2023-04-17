TRENDING:

D1 baseball staff | April 17, 2023

LSU leads the D1 Baseball rankings that include 5 new teams in the top 25

College baseball season breakdown, so far, with D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers

Several teams that were in last week’s D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings had rough weekends on the diamond, and for that reason, there are five new teams in the latest Top 25.

Interestingly, the rankings look much of the same at the top with LSU leading the way yet again this week after a 3-1 week that included a home series win over Kentucky. Wake Forest hit the road and took a series from Louisville to remain No. 2, while Florida took a home series from Georgia, Vanderbilt won a home series against South Carolina and Arkansas did a clean sweep of Tennessee at home.

🔮: 2023 Men's College World Series picks, just over a month from selections

In terms of the rest of the rankings, Coastal Carolina entered the Top 10 for the first time this season after splitting a midweek series against Campbell and taking two of three from Old Dominion on the road this past weekend. Meanwhile, Campbell moved to No. 11 and Big 12 foes Texas and Texas Tech each moved up five spots to No’s 14 and 16, respectively.

The five teams that dropped out of this week’s rankings includes Florida Gulf Coast, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, USC and TCU. Meanwhile, the five teams that entered this week includes Miami (17), Oregon State (21), Oregon (23), Southern Miss (24) and UTSA (25).

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.
 

rank school record previous
1 LSU 29-6 1
2 Wake Forest 31-5 2
3 Florida 30-7 3
4 Vanderbilt 29-7 4
5 Arkansas 29-7 5
6 South Carolina 30-6 6
7 East Carolina 28-8 9
8 Virginia 31-6 7
9 Stanford 23-10 8
10 Coastal Carolina 23-11 17
11 Campbell 27-8 14
12 Louisville 26-9 10
13 Kentucky 28-7 12
14 Texas 26-12 19
15 Connecticut 26-9 20
16 Texas Tech 25-12 21
17 Miami 22-13 NR
18 North Carolina 24-12 13
19 Arizona State 25-10 24
20 Boston College 24-11 11
21 Oregon State 24-11 NR
22 UCLA 21-10-1 22
23 Oregon 24-10 NR
24 Southern Miss 22-12 NR
25 UTSA 28-8 NR

The top 25 college baseball prospects, ranked by D1baseball.com

Here's an updated look at the top college prospects, ranked by the experts at D1 Baseball just past the halfway mark of the 2023 season.
Mississippi State, Ole Miss break college baseball all-time attendance record

On a day planned for excesses, Mississippi State and Ole Miss gave the NCAA-record crowd all they could hope for.
Ethan Petry's sensational freshman season at South Carolina is drawing Kris Bryant comparisons

South Carolina's Ethan Petry struggled mightily in the preseason, but his special makeup and special talent helped him persevere and become one of the nation's best hitters.
