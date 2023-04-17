LSU leads the D1 Baseball rankings that include 5 new teams in the top 25

Several teams that were in last week’s D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings had rough weekends on the diamond, and for that reason, there are five new teams in the latest Top 25.

Interestingly, the rankings look much of the same at the top with LSU leading the way yet again this week after a 3-1 week that included a home series win over Kentucky. Wake Forest hit the road and took a series from Louisville to remain No. 2, while Florida took a home series from Georgia, Vanderbilt won a home series against South Carolina and Arkansas did a clean sweep of Tennessee at home.



In terms of the rest of the rankings, Coastal Carolina entered the Top 10 for the first time this season after splitting a midweek series against Campbell and taking two of three from Old Dominion on the road this past weekend. Meanwhile, Campbell moved to No. 11 and Big 12 foes Texas and Texas Tech each moved up five spots to No’s 14 and 16, respectively.

The five teams that dropped out of this week’s rankings includes Florida Gulf Coast, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, USC and TCU. Meanwhile, the five teams that entered this week includes Miami (17), Oregon State (21), Oregon (23), Southern Miss (24) and UTSA (25).



D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.

