The top 25 college baseball prospects, ranked by D1baseball.com

We last updated the top 25 prospects on March 28. Today we expand on those 25, stretching out to the Top 150.

In the two-plus weeks since March 28 there has been just one change in the top 10 with Tommy Troy (Stanford) making a jump to No. 9 overall. After bearing down on him at Oklahoma March 30- April 1, he rises from No. 12 to No. 9.

Otherwise, it is status quo at the top with Dylan Crews continuing to make things look easy. The five-tool center fielder continues to produce at the spectacular rate of .505/.639/.680 with nine home runs and 36 RBI over halfway through the season. He has also walked 33 times against only 16 strikeouts.



Paul Skenes still slots in at No. 2. With a fastball up to 102 mph and two swing/miss secondary offerings in his sweeping slider and late-bottoming changeup, the righthander continues a dominant 2023 season of his own (5-1, 1.14 ERA, 91 strikeouts, 8 walks in 47.1 IP). He’s the top college pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg in 2009 and reminds many veteran scouts of Andy Benes, who went No. 1 overall in 1988.

Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford remains at No. 3. Despite an injury that forced him to the sidelines for seven games in mid-March, he continues to rake at the plate with a .379/.537/.832 production line. More can be found on Langford in this week’s Scouting Trail.

Rounding out the top 5 are Tennessee’s Chase Dollander at No. 4, and Grand Canyon shortstop Jacob Wilson at No. 5. A detailed report on Dollander can be found in Week Eight of the Scouting Trail.

Historically, 15 to 16 four-year college prospects are selected in the first round each draft. Another five to seven are typically chosen in the Competitive Balance A round, which occurs after the 1st round, but before the 2nd round.

This year’s draft has 28 total picks in the first round and another 11 between the 1st and 2nd rounds. Of those 39 picks, between 20 and 23 are likely to be collegians. The draft will be held during the MLB All-Star break in Seattle on July 9-11.

Our next update is scheduled for after the conference tournaments in late May.