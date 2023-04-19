The 2023 SEC Baseball bracket, schedule, dates for the tournament

Top freshmen in college baseball so far in 2023

The 2023 SEC Baseball tournament is set for May 23-28 in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Tennessee is the defending tournament champion after beating Florida, 8-5, in the 2022 championship game for the program's fourth SEC title.

Twelve SEC teams have made the last ten Men's College World Series finals, including all-SEC matchups in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt).

The SEC tournament features 12 teams, which are seeded No. 1 through No. 12, and 17 total games. The champions of the SEC East and SEC West will be seeded No. 1 and No. 2 based on their conference winning percentage, and the teams seeded No. 3 through No. 12 will receive at-large bids to the tournament. Seeds 1-4 also receive first-round byes.

(Click or tap here to view the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament bracket as a .pdf)

The teams seeded No. 5 through No. 12 open SEC tournament play on Tuesday, May 23 in a single-elimination format, double-elimination action starts Wednesday, May 24. The championship game will return to single-elimination play on Saturday, May 28.

2023 SEC Baseball tournament schedule

Scroll to the right to view the complete table.

All games: Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tuesday, May 23 10:30 a.m. Game 1: No. 11 vs. No. 6 seed SEC Network TBD Game 2: No. 10 vs. No 7 seed SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 9 vs. No. 8 seed SEC Network TBD Game 4: No. 12 vs. No. 5 seed SEC Network Wednesday, May 24 10:30 a.m. Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 3 seed SEC Network TBD Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 seed SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 seed SEC Network TBD Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 seed SEC Network Thursday, May 25 10:30 a.m. Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5 SEC Network TBD Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Loser Game 7 SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5 SEC Network TBD Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 7 SEC Network Friday, May 26 4 p.m. Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 9 SEC Network TBD Game 14: Loser Game 12 vs. Winner Game 10 SEC Network Saturday, May 27 1 p.m. Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 SEC Network TBD Game 16: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 SEC Network Sunday, May 28 3 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament started in 1977.

Year Champion 1977 Ole Miss 1978 Auburn 1979 Mississippi State 1980 Vanderbilt 1981 Florida 1982 Florida 1983 Alabama 1984 Florida 1985 Mississippi State 1986 LSU 1987 Mississippi State 1988 Florida 1989 Auburn 1990 LSU/Mississippi State 1991 Florida 1992 LSU 1993 Tennessee/LSU 1994 Tennessee/LSU 1995 Tennessee/Alabama 1996 Alabama 1997 Alabama 1998 Auburn 1999 Alabama 2000 LSU 2001 Mississippi State 2002 Alabama 2003 Alabama 2004 South Carolina 2005 Mississippi State 2006 Ole Miss 2007 Vanderbilt 2008 LSU 2009 LSU 2010 LSU 2011 Florida 2012 Mississippi State 2013 LSU 2014 LSU 2015 Florida 2016 Texas A&M 2017 LSU 2018 Ole Miss 2019 Vanderbilt 2021 Arkansas 2022 Tennessee

