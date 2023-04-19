The 2023 SEC Baseball bracket, schedule, dates for the tournament

The 2023 SEC Baseball tournament is set for May 23-28 in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Tennessee is the defending tournament champion after beating Florida, 8-5, in the 2022 championship game for the program's fourth SEC title.
Twelve SEC teams have made the last ten Men's College World Series finals, including all-SEC matchups in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt).
The SEC tournament features 12 teams, which are seeded No. 1 through No. 12, and 17 total games. The champions of the SEC East and SEC West will be seeded No. 1 and No. 2 based on their conference winning percentage, and the teams seeded No. 3 through No. 12 will receive at-large bids to the tournament. Seeds 1-4 also receive first-round byes.
The teams seeded No. 5 through No. 12 open SEC tournament play on Tuesday, May 23 in a single-elimination format, double-elimination action starts Wednesday, May 24. The championship game will return to single-elimination play on Saturday, May 28.
2023 SEC Baseball tournament schedule
|All games:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tuesday, May 23
|10:30 a.m.
|Game 1: No. 11 vs. No. 6 seed
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 2: No. 10 vs. No 7 seed
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 3: No. 9 vs. No. 8 seed
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 4: No. 12 vs. No. 5 seed
|SEC Network
|Wednesday, May 24
|10:30 a.m.
|Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 3 seed
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 seed
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 seed
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 seed
|SEC Network
|Thursday, May 25
|10:30 a.m.
|Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Loser Game 7
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 7
|SEC Network
|Friday, May 26
|4 p.m.
|Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 9
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 14: Loser Game 12 vs. Winner Game 10
|SEC Network
|Saturday, May 27
|1 p.m.
|Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 16: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12
|SEC Network
|Sunday, May 28
|3 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN2
Past SEC tournament champions
Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament started in 1977.
|Year
|Champion
|1977
|Ole Miss
|1978
|Auburn
|1979
|Mississippi State
|1980
|Vanderbilt
|1981
|Florida
|1982
|Florida
|1983
|Alabama
|1984
|Florida
|1985
|Mississippi State
|1986
|LSU
|1987
|Mississippi State
|1988
|Florida
|1989
|Auburn
|1990
|LSU/Mississippi State
|1991
|Florida
|1992
|LSU
|1993
|Tennessee/LSU
|1994
|Tennessee/LSU
|1995
|Tennessee/Alabama
|1996
|Alabama
|1997
|Alabama
|1998
|Auburn
|1999
|Alabama
|2000
|LSU
|2001
|Mississippi State
|2002
|Alabama
|2003
|Alabama
|2004
|South Carolina
|2005
|Mississippi State
|2006
|Ole Miss
|2007
|Vanderbilt
|2008
|LSU
|2009
|LSU
|2010
|LSU
|2011
|Florida
|2012
|Mississippi State
|2013
|LSU
|2014
|LSU
|2015
|Florida
|2016
|Texas A&M
|2017
|LSU
|2018
|Ole Miss
|2019
|Vanderbilt
|2021
|Arkansas
|2022
|Tennessee
