TRENDING:

⚾️ South Carolina hops Florida in latest rankings

🤸‍♀️ Way-too-early 2024 women's gymnastics rankings

🐪 No. 9 Campbell chasing MCWS berth
baseball-d1 flag

NCAA.com | April 21, 2023

2023 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule

Top freshmen in college baseball so far in 2023

The 2023 Men's College World Series starts Friday, June 16 and runs through Monday, June 26, if necessary. NCAA regional and super regional tournaments take place in early June.

Locations for regional and super regional games depend on regular season results, but the Men's College World Series is played at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The complete NCAA regional, super regional, and 2023 Men's College World Series schedules are below. 

  • Selection show: Monday, May 29 — aired on ESPN2 at noon ET
  • Regionals: Friday-Monday, June 2-5
  • Super regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12
  • First day of MCWS games: Start Friday, June 16
  • MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 24-26
  • Final championship game: Monday, June 26

The road to the national championship starts with a 64-team bracket spread among 16 regional locations, announced May 29. Each regional tournament will be double-elimination, from June 2-5.

📺 WATCH: The scores, schedule and TV info for every top 25 team playing this week

Sixteen regional winners then advance to the super regional, a two-team, best-of-three style format held either June 9-11, or June 10-12.

EXPLAINER: How the Men's College World Series works

The eight super regional winners earn spots in the 2023 Men's College World Series that begins on Friday, June 16. The MCWS begins in a double-elimination format, before the final two teams play a best-of-three series for the national championship. 

Game times will be recommended by host institutions during the bid process. 

Baseball Championship: Future dates

  REGIONALS SUPER REGIONALS MCWS
2024 May 31-June 3 June 7-9 or 8-10 June 14-24

MCWS HISTORY: Winningest coaches | Most titles | Most appearances Conferences most represented

2023 DI college baseball championship bracket

(Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket | Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG)

2023 NCAA baseball championship bracket

2023 Men's College World Series bracket

(Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket | Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG)

2023 Men's College World Series bracket

Men's College World Series champs since 1947

California defeated Yale in the first-ever Men's College World Series, the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas put itself on the map as the first back-to-back champions in winning the only MCWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.

Here's a complete list of all the College World Series finals in the 73-year history of the event.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 Ole Miss (42-23) Mike Bianco 4-2 Oklahoma Omaha, Neb.
2021 Mississippi State (50-18) Chris Lemonis 9-0 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb.
2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb.
2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb.
2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb.
2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb.
2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb.
2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb.
2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb.
2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb.
2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb.
2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb.
2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb.
2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb.
2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb.
2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb.
2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb.
2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb.
2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb.
2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb.
2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb.
1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb.
1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb.
1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb.
1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb.
1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb.
1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb.
1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb.
1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb.
1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb.
1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb.
1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb.
1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb.
1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb.
1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb.
1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb.
1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb.
1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb.
1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb.
1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb.
1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb.
1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb.
1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb.
1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb.
1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb.
1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb.
1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb.
1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb.
1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb.
1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb.
1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb.
1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb.
1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb.
1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb.
1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb.
1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb.
1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb.
1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb.
1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb.
1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb.
1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan.
1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich.
1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich.

*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.

LSU holds on to No. 1, four teams enter latest D1Baseball rankings

West Virginia had yet another huge weekend and is one of four teams that entered the very latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings.
READ MORE

Notre Dame, Wichita State, Tennessee clinch weekend sweeps over top 10 baseball teams

One day after No. 6 South Carolina swept No. 3 Florida and Georgia swept No. 5 Arkansas, three more top-10 teams fell to sweeps on Sunday.
READ MORE

College baseball top 25 scores, schedule, TV info

We're tracking college baseball scores and how to watch the top 25 college teams this weekend.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners