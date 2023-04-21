Georgia baseball blasts No. 5 Arkansas to clinch series

ATHENS – Georgia left-hander Charlie Goldstein provided another gem, and the Bulldogs blasted four home runs to beat fifth-ranked Arkansas 7-3 Friday and clinch another series over a top 10 opponent in front of a Foley Field crowd of 3,741.

Goldstein provided a career-high six shutout innings, allowing three hits with no walks and five strikeouts to improve to 2-1. In his last three SEC starts (No. 10 Kentucky, at No. 2 Florida and versus No. 5 Arkansas), he has allowed just one earned run in 16.1 innings with 19 strikeouts with a pair of victories.

The Bulldogs (22-17, 6-11 SEC) tallied 12 hits, including four Bulldogs each hitting their fourth home run of the season, to build a 7-0 advantage over the Razorbacks (30-9, 11-6 SEC). Cole Wagner went a career-best 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to pace the attack.

"I did think it was pretty cool that the six, seven, eight and nine hitters all hit a home run in the lineup," Wagner said. "I haven't seen that very often. That is super important for us. The top half is awesome. They bring it day in and day out. For the opposing staff to know they have to worry about the depth in the lineup makes it hard. We try to lengthen our lineup and everyone be a tough out."

Three home runs from the Georgia offense gave the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead in the second. With one out on the board, Wagner kickstarted the inning with a solo home run to left field. Junior Sebastian Murillo stepped into the box and blasted a home run of his own. This was the second time Georgia has had back-to-back home runs since the Presbyterian game earlier this season.

Junior Fernando Gonzalez drew a walk to get on base as graduate Mason LaPlante cranked a two-run homer to left field to boost Georgia's lead. Georgia added a fifth run to the board in the third. Graduate Connor Tate hit a leadoff single to left field then advanced to second on a wild pitch and third after a ground out by graduate Will David. A single from Wagner brought Tate home for a 5-0 advantage. The Bulldogs used a fourth home run in the fourth to bolster their lead as Gonzalez connected for a solo shot.

After Goldstein, the bullpen of Chandler Marsh, Dalton Rhadans and Will Pearson pitched an inning apiece to preserve the win. Arkansas got on the board in the eighth with three runs. A double from Caleb Coll set up a two-run home run for Brady Slavens. A sacrifice fly by Jace Bohrofen scored Hudson Polk to make it 7-3.

Pearson came in to close for Georgia in the ninth, retiring the first three batters. Arkansas starter Will McEntire got the loss to fall to 5-2, tossing four innings with six runs on six hits with three walks.

"We're trending in the right direction and that's three straight starts for Charlie Goldstein where he's been really good. The bottom of the order came through. Tomorrow is a new ball game and they're going to be ready to play," said Georgia's Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. "Hagen Smith, I'm sure, is going to pitch for them. He's really good, so we're going to have our work cut out for us for sure. Happy with the first two wins and then we've got to turn the page, get some rest and get ready for tomorrow."

The final game of the series will be played Saturday with first pitch at 2:02 p.m. The game will be live on SEC Network + and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.