SEC baseball sweeps from Georgia against No. 5 Arkansas and No. 6 South Carolina over No. 3 Florida lead wild weekend

The SEC led an exciting weekend of baseball during the weekend. Here's what you may have missed.

Georgia sweeps No. 5 Arkansas

A home run robbery, a game-tying grand slam and a walk-off home run all led to Georgia's win over No. 5 Arkansas. Let's jump ahead to the ninth inning where it all happened.

Top of the ninth

With one out and a 1-0 count, Arkansas' Ben McLaughlin drove the ball off his bat deep into right field. That's when Charlie Condon robbed a would-be home run.

Condon's play kept Georgia's deficit at four as the Bulldogs would get out of the inning.

Bottom of the ninth

Georgia's Connor Tate was at the plate with the bases loaded and no outs. With a 1-2 count, Tate drove the ball into the left field trees for a grand slam to tie the game at 8-8.

On the very next at bat and pitch, Georgia's Parks Harber drilled the ball into the center field wall for a walk-off solo home run. The Bulldogs scored five runs in the final inning to win the game.

The Saturday win follows a 6-5 Georgia win on Thursday and a 7-3 Georgia win on Friday.

For Arkansas, it's the first time the Razorbacks have been swept in a series since 2018. The Razorbacks fall to 30-10 (11-7 SEC). Meanwhile, Georgia moves to 23-17 (7-11 SEC).

No. 6 South Carolina sweeps No. 3 Florida

South Carolina swept Florida in Columbia in a pivotal SEC clash. The Gamecocks took Game 1 13-3 in seven innings, wrapped Game 2 with a 5-2 win and secured Game 3 with a 7-5 win for an impressive series sweep.

Tennessee run rules No. 4 Vanderbilt to win series

Tennessee put up a football score on the fourth-ranked team in the country, Vanderbilt, scoring 17 runs. Meanwhile, the Volunteers limited the Commodores to just one run, resulting in a run-ruled game that ended in the top of the seventh at 17-1.

Tennessee scored nine runs in the first inning after falling behind 1-0. Three more runs in the second inning, another in the third and finally four runs in the fifth inning led to the most in an SEC home game under head coach Tony Vitello and an impressive win.

Wichita State sweep double-header against No. 7 East Carolina

The Shockers stole two games from the seventh-ranked Pirates on Saturday, outscoring ECU 15-3 on the day, highlighted by a 7-0 shutout in game one.

Payton Tolle fired a complete game shutout for Wichita State, allowing just two hits while striking out 10 Pirates over nine impressive innings.

Chuck Ingram was the offensive star of the day for the Shockers, going a combined 6-9 over the two games, with a homerun in each contest.

Wichita State will look to secure a series sweep on Sunday, when the two teams will meet at 1 p.m. for the final time this season.

Texas A&M steals road wins at No. 13 Kentucky

In a Saturday afternoon double-header, Texas A&M took both games from No. 13 Kentucky.

The Aggies scored two runs in the ninth inning of game two to secure the double-header sweep and move to 9-8 in SEC play this season.

It was Austin Bost's two-out, two-run double that gave A&M the ninth-inning lead and clinched the Aggies' series win.

In game one Texas A&M got a fantastic relief performance by Evan Aschenbeck, who dazzled over 4.1 innings out of the Aggie bullpen.

Brett Minnich popped a third-inning three-run home run that gave the Aggies a lead they would never relinquish.

The Aggies come out swinging ⚾@AggieBaseball takes game one of the SEC matchup with No. 13 Kentucky, 6-3.#NCAABaseball x 🎥 SECN+



— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 22, 2023

The teams will meet again on Sunday as Texas A&M searches for a conference sweep.