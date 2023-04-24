LSU holds on to No. 1, four teams enter latest D1Baseball rankings

(Editor's note: The following was first published on d1baseball.com. Use code Save30 for a discount on an annual subscription.)



The latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings are out and LSU once again headlines the Top 25 at the No. 1 spot after hitting the road and sweeping Ole Miss this past weekend.

Though the Tigers lead the way, the top spot is still hotly contested with Wake Forest and South Carolina right on their heels. Wake went on the road and scored 40 runs the final two games against Pittsburgh, while the Gamecocks made a massive statement by sweeping Florida at home. Florida and Vanderbilt round out the top five.

Campbell and Connecticut made their Top 10 debut after having strong weeks and getting some help with several teams ahead of them having losing weekends, while Boston College jumped up to No. 11 after a solid showing on the road against North Carolina.

Texas, North Carolina, UCLA and Southern Miss dropped out of this week’s rankings. The Longhorns dropped out after being swept at home by Oklahoma, North Carolina dropped a home series to Boston College, UCLA dropped a road series to USC and Southern Miss dropped two ugly games against Coastal Carolina. They are replaced by No. 18 West Virginia, No. 19 Dallas Baptist, No. 20 Duke and No. 24 Tennessee.

