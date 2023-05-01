Duke leaps 10 spots up to No. 10 in new D1Baseball Top 25 rankings

LSU remains No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 for the 12th week in a row, with Wake Forest, South Carolina, Florida and Vanderbilt all holding steady to round out the top five. Out of that group, South Carolina is the only one that last its series this weekend, dropping two of three against Auburn, but the Gamecocks’ sweep of Florida last weekend keeps them ahead of the Gators, and their overall body of work helps them hold their ground despite a series loss this weekend.

Arkansas and Stanford move up one spot apiece to Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, after winning home series against Texas A&M and UCLA. Coastal Carolina slips two spots to No. 8 after a 2-2 week, despite winning a road series at Louisiana. Connecticut climbs one place to No. 9, and Duke makes the biggest move of the week, vaulting 10 spots to No. 10 after winning a road series at Virginia, which falls eight places to No. 21. The Blue Devils are unbeaten in their last five ACC series (which includes series wins at Boston College, a home sweep of Louisville, and at Virginia over the last three weeks) and now sit alone atop the ACC Coastal Division standings. Duke is a half-game ahead of Miami, which moves up five spots to No. 11 in the rankings after taking two of three on the road against Louisville. The Cardinals drop out of the Top 25.

West Virginia, which leads the Big 12 by 1.5 games, also makes a big move this week, jumping six spots to No. 12. Oregon State is up seven spots to No. 15 after sweeping Arizona, while Oregon moves up six places to No. 17 on the heels of a series win against Arizona State. Tennessee also vaults six spots this week to No. 18 after sweeping its second straight SEC series, vs. Mississippi State.

Big fallers this week include Boston College (down eight to No. 19) and Virginia (down eight to No. 21). Texas Tech, Kentucky and Louisville all fall out of the Top 25.

Big Ten leader Maryland returns to the rankings at No. 23 after sweeping a huge road series against former conference leader Indiana — the eighth straight series win for the Terrapins. Big West leader Cal State Fullerton makes its season debut in the rankings at No. 24 after winning its ninth consecutive weekend series. And CAA leader Northeastern also checks into the rankings for the first time this season at No. 25 after running its winning streak to eight games and capturing its seventh straight weekend series. D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of April 30. RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 LSU 35-8 1 2 Wake Forest 37-6 2 3 South Carolina 35-8 3 4 Florida 35-10 4 5 Vanderbilt 32-11 5 6 Arkansas 33-11 7 7 Stanford 28-13 8 8 Coastal Carolina 28-14 6 9 Connecticut 32-11 10 10 Duke 31-13 20 11 Miami 28-16 16 12 West Virginia 33-11 18 13 Campbell 31-10 9 14 East Carolina 31-13 12 15 Oregon State 30-13 22 16 Dallas Baptist 34-10 19 17 Oregon 30-13 23 18 Tennessee 30-14 24 19 Boston College 29-14 11 20 Arizona State 29-15 17 21 Virginia 35-11 13 22 UTSA 33-11 25 23 Maryland 30-15 NR 24 Cal State Fullerton 26-13 NR 25 Northeastern 35-7 NR

Dropped out: Texas Tech, Kentucky, Louisville