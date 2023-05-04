2023 college baseball tournament selection show: Time, how to watch the bracket reveal

The field of 64 teams that will compete for the 2023 NCAA college baseball championship will be announced on ESPN2 at noon ET on Monday, May 29. You can stream it on WatchESPN.

The interactive NCAA baseball bracket is here. You can get a printable copy of the NCAA college baseball bracket here, and you can get a printable copy of the Men's College World Series bracket here.

The 64 teams will be placed in 16 different four-team regions, with teams seeded one through four to compete in a double-elimination format. The 16 regional sites will be announced the night before the selection show, Sunday, May 28. We'll list every regional site and host below once they've been revealed.

By being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected to the 64-team championship field.

Games start with regionals and continue on to super regionals before the Men's College World Series begins Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Here's the complete schedule:

2023 NCAA Division I baseball tournament: Schedule

Selection show : Noon ET on Monday, May 29, on ESPN2

: Noon ET on Monday, May 29, on ESPN2 Regionals : Friday, June 2 through Monday, June 5

: Friday, June 2 through Monday, June 5 Super Regionals : Friday, June 9 through Monday, June 12

: Friday, June 9 through Monday, June 12 First day of MCWS games — Friday, June 16

— Friday, June 16 MCWS Finals — Start Saturday, June 24 (best out of 3)

Ole Miss won the 2022 Men's College World Series in two games over Oklahoma.

Here is more on how the tournament works:

What is the difference between the Division I baseball tournament and the College World Series?

The NCAA Division I baseball tournament is a 64-team tournament that starts in May. After two rounds of play (which each consist of multiple games), there are just eight teams left. These eight teams then head to Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series. The CWS is the culmination of the DI tournament, where the teams compete in two brackets, with the winners of each meeting in the CWS finals, a best-of-three series to decide the NCAA champion.

When did the College World Series start?

The first-ever NCAA Division I baseball tournament was in 1947, and would barely be recognized as the same tournament nowadays. The 1947 tournament featured just eight teams, which were divided into two four-team, single-elimination brackets. The two winners — California and Yale — then met in a best-of-three final in Kalamazoo, Michigan. California would go undefeated through the inaugural CWS and beat Yale to capture the first title.

How are teams selected for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament?

Since 1954, the NCAA Division I baseball tournament field has been split into two qualifying groups: The automatic berths, and the at-large selections. Since 2014, that in a typical year split sees 31 conference champions receive automatic berths, and 33 teams receive at-large bids, decided by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.