The 2023 ACC Baseball bracket, schedule, dates for the tournament

The 2023 ACC Baseball tournament is set for May 23-28 in Durham, North Carolina at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. North Carolina is the defending tournament champion after beating NC State, 9-5, in the 2022 championship game for the program's eighth ACC title.
At least one ACC club has reached the Men's College World Series in each of the last 16 editions, including Virginia's 2015 championship-winning club.
The top 12 teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season will be seeded No. 1-12 and placed into four groups of three for round-robin pool play. The team with the highest winning percentage in each pool will advance to the single-elimination semifinals, the winners of which will compete for the tournament title in the championship game.
(Click or tap here to view the 2023 ACC Baseball tournament bracket as a .pdf)
2023 ACC Baseball tournament schedule
|All games:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tuesday, May 23
|11 a.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|Wednesday, May 24
|11 a.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|Thursday, May 25
|11 a.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|Friday, May 26
|11 a.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|Saturday, May 27
|1 p.m.
|Semifinal 1
|ACC Network
|5 p.m.
|Semifinal 2
|ACC Network
|Sunday, May 28
|Noon
|Championship
|ESPN2
Past ACC tournament champions
Here are the annual ACC tournament champions since the tournament started in 1973.
|Year
|Champion
|1973
|NC State
|1974
|NC State
|1975
|NC State
|1976
|Clemson
|1977
|Wake Forest
|1978
|Clemson
|1980
|Clemson
|1981
|Clemson
|1982
|North Carolina
|1983
|North Carolina
|1984
|North Carolina
|1985
|Georgia Tech
|1986
|Georgia Tech
|1987
|Georgia Tech
|1988
|Georgia Tech
|1989
|Clemson
|1990
|North Carolina
|1991
|Clemson
|1992
|NC State
|1993
|Clemson
|1994
|Clemson
|1995
|Florida State
|1996
|Virginia
|1997
|Florida State
|1998
|Wake Forest
|1999
|Wake Forest
|2000
|Georgia Tech
|2001
|Wake Forest
|2002
|Florida State
|2003
|Georgia Tech
|2004
|Florida State
|2005
|Georgia Tech
|2006
|Clemson
|2007
|North Carolina
|2008
|Miami (FL)
|2009
|Virginia
|2010
|Florida State
|2011
|Virginia
|2012
|Georgia Tech
|2013
|North Carolina
|2014
|Georgia Tech
|2015
|Florida State
|2016
|Clemson
|2017
|Florida State
|2018
|Florida State
|2019
|North Carolina
|2021
|Duke
|2022
|North Carolina
