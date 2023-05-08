The 2023 ACC Baseball bracket, schedule, dates for the tournament

The 2023 ACC Baseball tournament is set for May 23-28 in Durham, North Carolina at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. North Carolina is the defending tournament champion after beating NC State, 9-5, in the 2022 championship game for the program's eighth ACC title.

At least one ACC club has reached the Men's College World Series in each of the last 16 editions, including Virginia's 2015 championship-winning club.

The top 12 teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season will be seeded No. 1-12 and placed into four groups of three for round-robin pool play. The team with the highest winning percentage in each pool will advance to the single-elimination semifinals, the winners of which will compete for the tournament title in the championship game.

(Click or tap here to view the 2023 ACC Baseball tournament bracket as a .pdf)

2023 ACC Baseball tournament schedule

All games: Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tuesday, May 23 11 a.m. Pool Play ACC Network 3 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network 7 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network Wednesday, May 24 11 a.m. Pool Play ACC Network 3 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network 7 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network Thursday, May 25 11 a.m. Pool Play ACC Network 3 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network 7 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network Friday, May 26 11 a.m. Pool Play ACC Network 3 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network 7 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network Saturday, May 27 1 p.m. Semifinal 1 ACC Network 5 p.m. Semifinal 2 ACC Network Sunday, May 28 Noon Championship ESPN2

Past ACC tournament champions

Here are the annual ACC tournament champions since the tournament started in 1973.

Year Champion 1973 NC State 1974 NC State 1975 NC State 1976 Clemson 1977 Wake Forest 1978 Clemson 1980 Clemson 1981 Clemson 1982 North Carolina 1983 North Carolina 1984 North Carolina 1985 Georgia Tech 1986 Georgia Tech 1987 Georgia Tech 1988 Georgia Tech 1989 Clemson 1990 North Carolina 1991 Clemson 1992 NC State 1993 Clemson 1994 Clemson 1995 Florida State 1996 Virginia 1997 Florida State 1998 Wake Forest 1999 Wake Forest 2000 Georgia Tech 2001 Wake Forest 2002 Florida State 2003 Georgia Tech 2004 Florida State 2005 Georgia Tech 2006 Clemson 2007 North Carolina 2008 Miami (FL) 2009 Virginia 2010 Florida State 2011 Virginia 2012 Georgia Tech 2013 North Carolina 2014 Georgia Tech 2015 Florida State 2016 Clemson 2017 Florida State 2018 Florida State 2019 North Carolina 2021 Duke 2022 North Carolina

