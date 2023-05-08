TRENDING:

🥎 Washington moves into top 5

👀 New No. 1 in DI baseball

📝 DI women's golf regionals

🏌️‍♀️ DII women's golf regionals

⛳️ DIII women's championship
baseball-d1 flag

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | May 8, 2023

The 2023 ACC Baseball bracket, schedule, dates for the tournament

College baseball roundtable: LSU has competition at the top

The 2023 ACC Baseball tournament is set for May 23-28 in Durham, North Carolina at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. North Carolina is the defending tournament champion after beating NC State, 9-5, in the 2022 championship game for the program's eighth ACC title.

At least one ACC club has reached the Men's College World Series in each of the last 16 editions, including Virginia's 2015 championship-winning club.

The top 12 teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season will be seeded No. 1-12 and placed into four groups of three for round-robin pool play. The team with the highest winning percentage in each pool will advance to the single-elimination semifinals, the winners of which will compete for the tournament title in the championship game.

(Click or tap here to view the 2023 ACC Baseball tournament bracket as a .pdf)

2023 ACC Baseball tournament bracket

2023 ACC Baseball tournament schedule

All games:      
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tuesday, May 23 11 a.m. Pool Play ACC Network
  3 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network
  7 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network
Wednesday, May 24 11 a.m. Pool Play ACC Network
  3 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network
  7 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network
Thursday, May 25 11 a.m. Pool Play ACC Network
  3 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network
  7 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network
Friday, May 26 11 a.m. Pool Play ACC Network
  3 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network
  7 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network
Saturday, May 27 1 p.m. Semifinal 1 ACC Network
  5 p.m. Semifinal 2 ACC Network
Sunday, May 28 Noon Championship ESPN2

Past ACC tournament champions

Here are the annual ACC tournament champions since the tournament started in 1973.

Year Champion
1973 NC State
1974 NC State
1975 NC State
1976 Clemson
1977 Wake Forest
1978 Clemson
1980 Clemson
1981 Clemson
1982 North Carolina
1983 North Carolina
1984 North Carolina
1985 Georgia Tech
1986 Georgia Tech
1987 Georgia Tech
1988 Georgia Tech
1989 Clemson
1990 North Carolina
1991 Clemson
1992 NC State
1993 Clemson
1994 Clemson
1995 Florida State
1996 Virginia
1997 Florida State
1998 Wake Forest
1999 Wake Forest
2000 Georgia Tech
2001 Wake Forest
2002 Florida State
2003 Georgia Tech
2004 Florida State
2005 Georgia Tech
2006 Clemson
2007 North Carolina
2008 Miami (FL)
2009 Virginia
2010 Florida State
2011 Virginia
2012 Georgia Tech
2013 North Carolina
2014 Georgia Tech
2015 Florida State
2016 Clemson
2017 Florida State
2018 Florida State
2019 North Carolina
2021 Duke
2022 North Carolina

Click or tap here to view the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25 rankings.

Wake Forest takes over No. 1, LSU falls for the first time this season in latest college baseball rankings

For the first time this year, there's a change atop the D1Baseball Top 25, as Wake Forest supplants LSU.
READ MORE

Auburn baseball run rules No. 1 LSU to clinch shocking series upset

The unranked Tigers became the first team to defeat No. 1 LSU in a series this season by run-ruling the Tigers 12-2 in eight innings on Sunday.
READ MORE

New college baseball bracket predictions, during the first week of May

D1Baseball predicted the entire field of 64 for the 2023 college baseball tournament under a month away from selections.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners