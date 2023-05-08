Wake Forest takes over No. 1, LSU falls for the first time this season

(Editor's note: The following was first published on d1baseball.com. Use code Save30 for a discount on an annual subscription.)

There’s a change atop the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the first time all season. Wake Forest ascends to No. 1 spot for the first time in the history of the rankings, which date back to 2015. The Demon Deacons have won all 12 of their weekends this year, keeping that streak alive with a hard-fought win against No. 19 Boston College. At 18-5 in the ACC, Wake leads the conference by four games.

LSU, which has been No. 1 since the preseason Top 25, relinquishes the top spot after losing a road series at Auburn. The Tigers slip just one spot to No. 2. Arkansas moves up three spots to No. 3 after sweeping a road series at Mississippi State to improve to 17-7 in the SEC, a half-game ahead of LSU in the Western Division. SEC East leader Vanderbilt holds steady at No. 5 after dropping a road series at Alabama; the Commodores nonetheless lead their division by two games over Florida and 2.5 games over South Carolina, both of which dropped road series this weekend. The Gamecocks fall from No. 3 to No. 6, and the Gators drop from No. 4 to No. 7.

Stanford jumps three spots to No. 4 after sweeping a huge road series at No. 20 Arizona State, improving the Cardinal to 18-6 in the Pac-12 — 3.5 games ahead of the second-place Sun Devils.

Teams 8 through 15 all hold their ground in the rankings, but Clemson leaps into the Top 25 for the first time this year at No. 16, on the heels of a series sweep of Louisville. After starting ACC play 2-8, Clemson has won five straight series to improve to 14-10 in the league.

Kentucky vaults back into the rankings at No. 17 after sweeping South Carolina, stopping UK’s four-series losing streak. The Wildcats are now 14-10 in the SEC.

Southern Miss also returns to the rankings at No. 25 after running its winning streak to 10 games, the longest active streak in the nation. Arizona State, Cal State Fullerton and Northeastern drop out of the rankings after losing their weekends.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of May 7.