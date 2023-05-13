2023 college baseball conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, auto-bids

We're tracking all conference tournaments as 30 teams will qualify automatically for the 2023 NCAA DI baseball tournament. Most will earn bids in conference tournaments, while the rest qualify as regular-season champs.
This year's NCAA baseball bracket field of 64 will be revealed at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, May 29 on ESPN2. You can stream it on WatchESPN.
2023 college baseball conference tournament schedules, automatic bids
Click or tap on each conference to go directly to the official tournament site or bracket. Also included are tournament dates, host information and the TV information for the championship games.
- America East: May 24-27 | Hosted by Binghamton | 1 p.m. May 27 (if-necessary game follows)
- AAC: May 23-28 | Clearwater, Florida | 12 p.m. May 28 on ESPNEWS
- ASUN: May 23-27 | hosted by Stetson | 1 p.m. May 28
- Atlantic 10: May 23-27 | Hosted by VCU | noon May 27 (if-necessary game follows)
- ACC: May 23-28 | Durham, North Carolina | noon May 28 on ESPN2
- Big 12: May 24-28 | Arlington, Texas | 6 p.m. May 28 on ESPNU
- Big East: May 24-27 | Hosted by Xavier | 2 p.m. May 27 (if-necessary game follows)
- Big South: May 25-27 | hosted by High Point | noon May 27 on ESPNU
- Big Ten: May 23-28 | Omaha, Nebraska | 3 p.m. May 28 on BTN
- Big West: no tournament
- CAA: May 24-27 | hosted by Charleston | TBD May 27
- C-USA: May 24-28 | hosted by Rice | 2 p.m. May 28 on CBS Sports Network
- Horizon League: May 24-27 | hosted by higher seed | noon May 27 (if-necessary game at 4 p.m.) on ESPN+
- Ivy League: May 19-22 | hosted by No. 1 seed | 3 p.m. May 21 (if-necessary game at noon May 22)
- MAAC: May 24-28 | Pomona, New York | noon May 27 (if-necessary game at 4 p.m.)
- MAC: May 24-27 | hosted by highest seed | TBD May 27
- Missouri Valley: May 23-27| hosted by Indiana State | 2:30 p.m. May 27 (if-necessary game at 6 p.m.)
- Mountain West: May 25-28 | hosted by Fresno State | 9 p.m. May 27 (if-necessary game on May 28)
- Northeast: May 24-28 | Wappingers Falls, New York | 4 p.m. May 27 (if-necessary game at noon May 28)
- Ohio Valley: May 24-27 | Marion, Illinois | 1 p.m. May 27 on ESPN+
- Pac-12: May 23-27 | Scottsdale, Arizona | 10 p.m. May 27
- Patriot League: May 13-21 | hosted by higher seed | noon May 20 (if-necessary game on May 21)
- SEC: May 23-28 | Hoover, Alabama | 3 p.m. May 28 on ESPN2
- SoCon: May 24-28 | Greenville, South Carolina | noon May 28 (if-necessary game follows)
- Southland: May 23-27 | hosted by McNeese | 2 p.m. May 27 (if-necessary game follows)
- SWAC: May 24-28 | Atlanta, Georgia | TBD May 28
- Summit League: May 24-27 | hosted by North Dakota State | TBD May 27
- Sun Belt: May 23-28 | Montgomery, Alabama | 2 p.m. May 28 on ESPN+
- WCC: May 24-27 | Las Vegas, Nevada | TBD May 27
- WAC: May 23-27 | Mesa, Arizona | TBD May 27 (if-necessary game follows)
MCWS: Complete dates, info for this year's event
2023 NCAA baseball tournament schedule
The 64 teams will be placed in 16 different four-team regions, with teams seeded one through four to compete in a double-elimination format. The 16 regional sites will be announced the night before the selection show, Sunday, May 28.
By being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected to the 64-team championship field.
Games start with regionals and continue on to super regionals before the Men's College World Series begins Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
- Selection show: Noon ET on Monday, May 29, on ESPN2
- Regionals: Friday, June 2 through Monday, June 5
- Super Regionals: Friday, June 9 through Monday, June 12
- First day of MCWS games — Friday, June 16
- MCWS Finals — Start Saturday, June 24 (best out of 3)
Ole Miss won the 2022 Men's College World Series in two games over Oklahoma.
Men's College World Series winners
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Ole Miss (42-23)
|Mike Bianco
|4-2
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|2021
|Mississippi State (50-18)
|Chris Lemonis
|9-0
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Vanderbilt (59-12)
|Tim Corbin
|8-2
|Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|2018
|Oregon State (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O'Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|4-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O'Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|* UCLA (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi State
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|* Arizona (48-17)
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 inn.)
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainieri
|11-4
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Batesole
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon State (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon State (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|* Texas (56-16)
|Augie Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|Rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|* Texas (57-15)
|Augie Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|21-14
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Augie Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|* Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Cochell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (48-11-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Webber
|2-1
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita State (68-16)
|Gene Stephenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Mark Marquess
|9-4
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Mark Marquess
|9-5
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kindall
|10-2
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami (Fla.) (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Augie Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|* Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|4-3
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona State (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kindall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Augie Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dedeaux
|10-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kindall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dedeaux
|7-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (47-13-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dedeaux
|2-1 (15 inn.)
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona State (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Karow
|8-2
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona State (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (35-10)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 inn.)
|Santa Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 inn.)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma State (27-5)
|Toby Greene
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dedeaux
|8-7 (12 inn.)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Penn State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John "Hi" Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|* Oklahoma (19-9)
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (27-6)
|Bibb Falk
|3-0
|Washington State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|* Texas (23-7)
|Bibb Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Sam Barry
|9-2
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.