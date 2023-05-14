🏆 CHAMPS:

🥎 DI softball regionals | Day 1 results

Saturday

🎾 DI women's tennis national title match

🥍 Latest lacrosse updates

⛳️ DI women's golf | Day 1 results
baseball-d1 flag

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | May 14, 2023

Arkansas vs. South Carolina baseball: Schedule, scores, how to watch

College baseball roundtable: LSU has competition at the top

No. 3 Arkansas finished off a top-10 matchup series this weekend over No. 6 South Carolina, 2-1. With just a handful of games remaining on the schedule before conference tournaments commence, the Razorbacks picked up crucial victories over SEC-foe South Carolina.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina results, stats

Series preview

Recent performances could not be more different for these two ball clubs. Arkansas comes into the weekend on a six-game SEC winning streak with sweeps of Texas A&M and Mississippi State. The Hogs have scored at least six runs in each win, propelling them to first place in the SEC West, leading No. 2 LSU by one in the win column. 

Meanwhile, South Carolina is looking to recover from its four-game skid of a sweep by Kentucky and a shocking midweek loss to North Florida. Injuries have taken their toll on the Gamecocks this season, but they could get a boost from the potential returns of Talmadge LeCroy and Will McGillis to the infield.

This clash is also a matchup of different offensive styles. The Gamecocks are one of the top slugging teams in the country with over 103 home runs (T-3rd in DI) while the Razorbacks have hit 76 as a team, yet both teams are similar in scoring average (8.6 to 8.1 runs per game). Their records are identical, but Arkansas is much more used to eking out close games (shown by its SEC-leading 16 saves) compared to South Carolina, who are more likely to invoke a mercy rule.

Each team's last 10 games

team last 10 best win worst loss vs. top 25
SCAR (36-12, 14-9 SEC) 4-6 5-2 vs. #3 Florida 9-2 at Kentucky 2-0
ARK (36-12, 17-7 SEC) 6-4 14-2 at Mississippi St. 8-4 at Missouri St. 0-0

Arkansas vs. South Carolina series history

These two programs met just once before both joined the SEC — at the 1985 MCWS, no less — and have played 79 times total. The Razorbacks hold a 44-35 advantage over the Gamecocks overall, with a 22-12 record in Fayetteville.

Though they did not meet last season, Arkansas has won each of the last three regular season series and eight of the last 10 games.

D1baseball bracket predictions: Clemson rises, LSU drops with 2023 Men's College World Series nearing

The postseason picture remains fluid as D1 baseball predicts the 2023 Men's College World Series in Week 14.
READ MORE

Predicting the favorites, sleepers and 8 for Cary for the DII baseball championship

Wayne Cavadi breaks down a team to beat and sleeper from each region, while taking a stab at the eight teams that will play for the national championship this June.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA DIII baseball championship selections announced

The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 60 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners