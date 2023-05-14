Teams announced for 2023 NCAA Division II baseball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 56 teams that will participate in the 2023 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship.
The championship provides for eight regional sites hosting three teams and eight regional sites hosting four teams, for a total of 16 regional sites. All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 18-21. Regional winners will advance to the best-of-three super-regional competition May 26-27. Super Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 3-10 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The finals will be hosted by the University of Mount Olive and Cary.
Twenty-two conferences will receive automatic qualification into the 2023 championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below:
- California Collegiate Athletic Association – California State University, Monterey Bay
- Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Felician University
- Conference Carolinas – University of Mount Olive
- East Coast Conference – Queens College (New York)
- Great American Conference – Southern Arkansas University
- Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Wayne State University (Michigan)
- Great Lakes Valley Conference – Quincy University
- Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Northwood University
- Great Northwest Athletic Conference - Western Oregon University
- Gulf South Conference – University of West Florida
- Lone Star Conference – Angelo State University
- Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – University of Central Missouri
- Mountain East Conference – Charleston (WV)
- Northeast-10 Conference – Pace University
- Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – St. Cloud State University
- Pacific West Conference – Azusa Pacific University
- Peach Belt Conference – Georgia Southwestern State University
- Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Seton Hill University
- Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – Colorado Mesa University
- South Atlantic Conference – Newberry College
- Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Spring Hill College
- Sunshine State Conference – University of Tampa
In the 2022 championship, North Greenville University captured its first national championship title in school history with a 5-3 victory over Point Loma Nazarene University.
