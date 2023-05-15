2023 NCAA DIII baseball championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 60 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.
Four teams will compete at fourteen regional sites and two teams will compete at two regional sites. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series. Forty-one conference champions qualified automatically.
Winners of the sixteen regional tournaments will qualify for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals, Friday-Saturday, May 26-27. The eight super regional winners will then qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Thursday, June 2-8, 2023. Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:
Conference and automatic qualifier teams
- Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference — Penn State-Altoona
- American Rivers Conference — Loras
- American Southwest Conference — East Texas Baptist
- Atlantic East Conference — Immaculata
- Centennial Conference — Johns Hopkins
- College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin — Augustana (Illinois)
- Colonial States Athletic Conference — Keystone
- Commonwealth Coast Conference — Endicott
- Empire 8 Conference — St. John Fisher
- Great Northeast Athletic Conference — Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
- Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference — Franklin
- Landmark Conference — Susquehanna
- Liberty League — Ithaca
- Little East Conference — Eastern Connecticut State
- Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference — Bridgewater State
- Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association — Adrian
- Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth — Lebanon Valley
- Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom — Arcadia
- Midwest Conference — Beloit
- Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Bethel (Minnesota)
- New England Collegiate Conference — Mitchell
- New England Small College Athletic Conference — Tufts
- New England Women's and Men's Athletics Conference — Wheaton (Massachusetts)
- New Jersey Athletic Conference — The College of New Jersey
- North Atlantic Conference — Husson
- North Coast Athletic Conference — Denison
- Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference — Aurora
- Northwest Conference — Lewis & Clark
- Ohio Athletic Conference — John Carroll
- Old Dominion Athletic Conference — Lynchburg
- President’s Athletic Conference — Washington and Jefferson
- Skyline Conference — St. Joseph’s (Long Island)
- Southern Athletic Association — Birmingham-Southern
- Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Cal Lutheran
- Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference — Trinity (Texas)
- St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Spalding
- State University of New York Athletic Conference — SUNY Brockport
- United East — Penn State Harrisburg
- Upper Midwest Athletic Conference — Bethany Lutheran
- USA South Athletic Conference — North Carolina Wesleyan
- Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Wisconsin-La Crosse
Pool B
- Christopher Newport
- Salisbury
Pool C
- Baldwin Wallace
- Pacific (Oregon)
- Buena Vista
- Randolph-Macon
- Case Western Reserve
- Rowan
- Elizabethtown
- Salve Regina
- La Verne
- Shenandoah
- Marietta
- SUNY Cortland
- Mary Washington
- Webster
- Middlebury
- Wisconsin-Stevens Point
- Misericordia
In the 2022 Division III championship series, Eastern Connecticut completed the two-game sweep of Salisbury, winning game two 3-2 to capture the fifth NCAA Division III baseball title in school history.