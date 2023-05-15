2023 NCAA DIII baseball championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 60 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.

Four teams will compete at fourteen regional sites and two teams will compete at two regional sites. The four-team regionals will use a double-elimination format and the two-team regionals will play a best-of-five series. Forty-one conference champions qualified automatically.

Winners of the sixteen regional tournaments will qualify for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals, Friday-Saturday, May 26-27. The eight super regional winners will then qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Thursday, June 2-8, 2023. Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:

Conference and automatic qualifier teams

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference — Penn State-Altoona

American Rivers Conference — Loras

American Southwest Conference — East Texas Baptist

Atlantic East Conference — Immaculata

Centennial Conference — Johns Hopkins

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin — Augustana (Illinois)

Colonial States Athletic Conference — Keystone

Commonwealth Coast Conference — Endicott

Empire 8 Conference — St. John Fisher

Great Northeast Athletic Conference — Johnson & Wales University (Providence)

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference — Franklin

Landmark Conference — Susquehanna

Liberty League — Ithaca

Little East Conference — Eastern Connecticut State

Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference — Bridgewater State

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association — Adrian

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth — Lebanon Valley

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom — Arcadia

Midwest Conference — Beloit

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Bethel (Minnesota)

New England Collegiate Conference — Mitchell

New England Small College Athletic Conference — Tufts

New England Women's and Men's Athletics Conference — Wheaton (Massachusetts)

New Jersey Athletic Conference — The College of New Jersey

North Atlantic Conference — Husson

North Coast Athletic Conference — Denison

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference — Aurora

Northwest Conference — Lewis & Clark

Ohio Athletic Conference — John Carroll

Old Dominion Athletic Conference — Lynchburg

President’s Athletic Conference — Washington and Jefferson

Skyline Conference — St. Joseph’s (Long Island)

Southern Athletic Association — Birmingham-Southern

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Cal Lutheran

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference — Trinity (Texas)

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Spalding

State University of New York Athletic Conference — SUNY Brockport

United East — Penn State Harrisburg

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference — Bethany Lutheran

USA South Athletic Conference — North Carolina Wesleyan

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Wisconsin-La Crosse

Pool B

Christopher Newport

Salisbury

Pool C

Baldwin Wallace

Pacific (Oregon)

Buena Vista

Randolph-Macon

Case Western Reserve

Rowan

Elizabethtown

Salve Regina

La Verne

Shenandoah

Marietta

SUNY Cortland

Mary Washington

Webster

Middlebury

Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Misericordia

In the 2022 Division III championship series, Eastern Connecticut completed the two-game sweep of Salisbury, winning game two 3-2 to capture the fifth NCAA Division III baseball title in school history.