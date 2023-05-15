🏆 CHAMPS:

d1baseball.com | May 15, 2023

Wake Forest stays No. 1, Washington and Oklahoma State enter the top 25

College baseball roundtable: LSU has competition at the top

The latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings are out, and Wake Forest remains the No. 1 team in the country for a second-straight week. LSU, which dropped out of the No. 1 spot last week, fell to No. 5 this week after losing a surprising home series to struggling Mississippi State.

Interestingly, Arkansas, which has had a deluge of injuries throughout the spring, moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 following a series win over South Carolina, while Florida entered the top five. As for the rest of the Top 10, West Virginia and Clemson at No’s 6 and 7 is worth noting. The Mountaineers continue to have a stranglehold on the Big 12 after taking a home series over Texas Tech, while the Tigers moved from No. 16 to No. 7 after sweeping Virginia Tech on the road. Oregon State also joined the Top 10, going from No. 15 to No. 10 after taking care of business against UCLA over the weekend.

Vanderbilt and South Carolina, which have struggled over the past couple of weeks and have several key injuries, dropped to No’s 12 and 13 this week, while Duke dropped to No. 16 after an ugly week and Tennessee vaulted from No. 23 to No. 18 after taking a series from Kentucky at home. 

UTSA and Oregon each dropped out of the rankings this week after getting swept this past weekend. The two new entrants include Washington and Oklahoma State. The Huskies swept Oregon on the road and are second place in the Pac-12, while the Cowboys are finally getting healthy again and are coming off a home series win over Kansas State.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games on May 14.
 

rank school record prev
1 Wake Forest 42-8 1
2 Arkansas 38-13 3
3 Stanford 34-14 4
4 Florida 40-12 7
5 LSU 39-12 2
6 West Virginia 39-13 12
7 Clemson 35-17 16
8 Coastal Carolina 33-17 8
9 Connecticut 38-12 9
10 Oregon State 36-15 15
11 Miami 34-17 11
12 Vanderbilt 35-16 5
13 South Carolina 37-14 6
14 Campbell 39-11 13
15 East Carolina 38-14 14
16 Duke 34-16 10
17 Dallas Baptist 40-12 18
18 Tennessee 35-17 23
19 Kentucky 35-15 17
20 Maryland 35-18 19
21 Virginia 41-11 21
22 Boston College 32-16 20
23 Southern Miss 35-15 25
24 Washington 32-14 NR
25 Oklahoma State 35-15 NR

