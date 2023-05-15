Wake Forest stays No. 1, Washington and Oklahoma State enter the top 25

(Editor's note: The following was first published on d1baseball.com. Use code Save30 for a discount on an annual subscription.)



The latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings are out, and Wake Forest remains the No. 1 team in the country for a second-straight week. LSU, which dropped out of the No. 1 spot last week, fell to No. 5 this week after losing a surprising home series to struggling Mississippi State.

⚾️ MORE BASEBALL ⚾️

🚨 Alerts and updates on Bleacher Report

🎥 Baseball on YouTube

🍎 Follow on Apple News

Interestingly, Arkansas, which has had a deluge of injuries throughout the spring, moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 following a series win over South Carolina, while Florida entered the top five. As for the rest of the Top 10, West Virginia and Clemson at No’s 6 and 7 is worth noting. The Mountaineers continue to have a stranglehold on the Big 12 after taking a home series over Texas Tech, while the Tigers moved from No. 16 to No. 7 after sweeping Virginia Tech on the road. Oregon State also joined the Top 10, going from No. 15 to No. 10 after taking care of business against UCLA over the weekend.

Vanderbilt and South Carolina, which have struggled over the past couple of weeks and have several key injuries, dropped to No’s 12 and 13 this week, while Duke dropped to No. 16 after an ugly week and Tennessee vaulted from No. 23 to No. 18 after taking a series from Kentucky at home.

UTSA and Oregon each dropped out of the rankings this week after getting swept this past weekend. The two new entrants include Washington and Oklahoma State. The Huskies swept Oregon on the road and are second place in the Pac-12, while the Cowboys are finally getting healthy again and are coming off a home series win over Kansas State.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games on May 14.

