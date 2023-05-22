Florida rises, Auburn and Texas join the latest D1baseball rankings

Wake Forest is No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the third straight week after its 14th consecutive winning weekend and winning the ACC regular-season title with a 22-7 record. At 45-9 overall, the Demon Deacons are the only team in college baseball with single-digit losses this year.

Florida jumps two spots to No. 2 after winning a road series at Kentucky and claiming the SEC regular-season title. Stanford, the Pac-12 regular-season champ by five games, holds steady at No. 3, and SEC West powers Arkansas and LSU round out the top five.

Clemson and Coastal Carolina move up one spot apiece to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Vanderbilt jumps four spots to No. 8 after taking a series from Arkansas. Connecticut, Oregon State and Miami hold steady at No. 9 through No. 11.

Virginia jumps nine spots to No. 12 after sweeping a road series at Georgia Tech to win the ACC Coastal Division by one game. Tennessee also makes a big move, vaulting five spots to No. 13 after winning a road series at South Carolina, which plummets from No. 13 to outside the Top 25 after losing its fourth straight series. Oklahoma State is another big climber, jumping seven spots to No. 18 after winning a road series at Oklahoma.

Auburn and Texas jump into the rankings at No. 19 and No. 20 following sweeps of Missouri and West Virginia, respectively. The Mountaineers tumble 15 spots to No. 21. Alabama also enters the rankings at No. 24 on the heels of a sweep of Ole Miss.

South Carolina, Duke and Washington fall out of the Top 25 after losing weeks.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of May 21.