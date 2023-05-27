Arizona stuns No. 3 Stanford, advances to Pac-12 baseball final

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— The Arizona Wildcats (33-23) punched their ticket to the Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game with a 14-4 run-rule victory over the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal (38-16) on Friday night at Scottsdale Stadium.

Left fielder Chase Davis' fifth inning grand slam was the highlight of a 14-run, 11-hit offensive onslaught that the Wildcats unleashed on the Cardinal. An eight-run top of the second inning sparked by a solo home run from second baseman Mason White chased Quinn Mathews, the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year, from the game.

Davis finished the game going 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored, one home run, six RBI, and one walk to lead the offense. Catcher Tommy Splaine also checked in with a multi-RBI performance, going 3-for-4 with three runs, two doubles, and three RBI.

Starting pitcher Bradon Zastrow spun a complete game for the Cats, going the distance in the seven-inning affair and striking out five while issuing zero walks. The left-handers brilliant effort earned him the win to improve to 6-5 on the year.

The Wildcats will meet the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. MST in a game televised on ESPN2 with the Pac-12's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament on the line.