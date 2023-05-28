The 2023 ACC baseball bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

TRENDING 📈

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | May 28, 2023

No. 3 seed Clemson won the 2023 ACC baseball tournament defeating 4-seed Miami (Fla.) in the tournament championship on Sunday, May 28. Previously in the semifinals, the Tigers knocked off defending tournament champs North Carolina, while the Hurricanes upset top-ranked Wake Forest.

At least one ACC club has reached the Men's College World Series in each of the last 16 editions, including Virginia's 2015 championship-winning club.

As champions of their divisions, Wake Forest (Atlantic) and Virginia (Coastal) were the top two seeds, while Clemson and Miami (FL) were seeded No. 3 and No. 4 as the top teams in their respective pools.

A total of 12 teams were placed into four groups of three for round-robin pool play. The team with the highest winning percentage in each pool advanced to the single-elimination semifinals, the winners of which competed for the tournament title in the championship game.

(Click or tap here to view the 2023 ACC Baseball tournament bracket as a .pdf)

2023 ACC Baseball tournament bracket

2023 ACC baseball tournament schedule

The complete schedule for the tournament will be released on May 21.
All games:      
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tuesday, May 23 11 a.m. No. 6 Boston College 11, No. 10 Virginia Tech 7 ACC Network
  3 p.m. No. 7 North Carolina 11, No. 11 Georgia Tech 5 ACC Network
  7 p.m. No. 9 NC State 8, No. 5 Duke 7 (11) ACC Network
Wednesday, May 24 11 a.m. No. 12 Pitt 9, No. 8 Notre Dame 5 ACC Network
  3 p.m. No. 2 Virginia 15, No. 11 Georgia Tech 1 ACC Network
  7 p.m. No. 3 Clemson 14, No. 10 Virginia Tech 5 ACC Network
Thursday, May 25 11 a.m. No. 1 Wake Forest 10, No. 12 Pitt 2 ACC Network
  3 p.m. No. 7 North Carolina 10, No. 2 Virginia 2 ACC Network
  7 p.m. No. 4 Miami 4, No. 9 NC State 2 ACC Network
Friday, May 26 11 a.m. No. 3 Clemson 4, No. 6 Boston College 1 ACC Network
  3 p.m. No. 4 Miami 7, No. 5 Duke 6 ACC Network
  7 p.m. No. 1 Wake Forest 7, No. 8 Notre Dame 5 ACC Network
Saturday, May 27 1 p.m. No. 4 Miami 7, No. 1 Wake Forest 2 ACCNX
  1 p.m. No. 3 Clemson 10, No. 7 North Carolina 4 ACC Network
Sunday, May 28 Noon No. 3 Clemson 11, No. 4 Miami 5 ESPN2

Past ACC tournament champions

Here are the annual ACC tournament champions since the tournament started in 1973.

Year Champion
1973 NC State
1974 NC State
1975 NC State
1976 Clemson
1977 Wake Forest
1978 Clemson
1980 Clemson
1981 Clemson
1982 North Carolina
1983 North Carolina
1984 North Carolina
1985 Georgia Tech
1986 Georgia Tech
1987 Georgia Tech
1988 Georgia Tech
1989 Clemson
1990 North Carolina
1991 Clemson
1992 NC State
1993 Clemson
1994 Clemson
1995 Florida State
1996 Virginia
1997 Florida State
1998 Wake Forest
1999 Wake Forest
2000 Georgia Tech
2001 Wake Forest
2002 Florida State
2003 Georgia Tech
2004 Florida State
2005 Georgia Tech
2006 Clemson
2007 North Carolina
2008 Miami (FL)
2009 Virginia
2010 Florida State
2011 Virginia
2012 Georgia Tech
2013 North Carolina
2014 Georgia Tech
2015 Florida State
2016 Clemson
2017 Florida State
2018 Florida State
2019 North Carolina
2021 Duke
2022 North Carolina
2023 Clemson

How the Men's College World Series works

Here is how the Men's College World Series works, including how teams make the MCWS, the format and the schedule.
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

