The 2023 ACC baseball bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

No. 3 seed Clemson won the 2023 ACC baseball tournament defeating 4-seed Miami (Fla.) in the tournament championship on Sunday, May 28. Previously in the semifinals, the Tigers knocked off defending tournament champs North Carolina, while the Hurricanes upset top-ranked Wake Forest.
At least one ACC club has reached the Men's College World Series in each of the last 16 editions, including Virginia's 2015 championship-winning club.
As champions of their divisions, Wake Forest (Atlantic) and Virginia (Coastal) were the top two seeds, while Clemson and Miami (FL) were seeded No. 3 and No. 4 as the top teams in their respective pools.
A total of 12 teams were placed into four groups of three for round-robin pool play. The team with the highest winning percentage in each pool advanced to the single-elimination semifinals, the winners of which competed for the tournament title in the championship game.
(Click or tap here to view the 2023 ACC Baseball tournament bracket as a .pdf)
2023 ACC baseball tournament schedule
|All games:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tuesday, May 23
|11 a.m.
|No. 6 Boston College 11, No. 10 Virginia Tech 7
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 7 North Carolina 11, No. 11 Georgia Tech 5
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 NC State 8, No. 5 Duke 7 (11)
|ACC Network
|Wednesday, May 24
|11 a.m.
|No. 12 Pitt 9, No. 8 Notre Dame 5
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 2 Virginia 15, No. 11 Georgia Tech 1
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Clemson 14, No. 10 Virginia Tech 5
|ACC Network
|Thursday, May 25
|11 a.m.
|No. 1 Wake Forest 10, No. 12 Pitt 2
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 7 North Carolina 10, No. 2 Virginia 2
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Miami 4, No. 9 NC State 2
|ACC Network
|Friday, May 26
|11 a.m.
|No. 3 Clemson 4, No. 6 Boston College 1
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 4 Miami 7, No. 5 Duke 6
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Wake Forest 7, No. 8 Notre Dame 5
|ACC Network
|Saturday, May 27
|1 p.m.
|No. 4 Miami 7, No. 1 Wake Forest 2
|ACCNX
|1 p.m.
|No. 3 Clemson 10, No. 7 North Carolina 4
|ACC Network
|Sunday, May 28
|Noon
|No. 3 Clemson 11, No. 4 Miami 5
|ESPN2
Past ACC tournament champions
Here are the annual ACC tournament champions since the tournament started in 1973.
|Year
|Champion
|1973
|NC State
|1974
|NC State
|1975
|NC State
|1976
|Clemson
|1977
|Wake Forest
|1978
|Clemson
|1980
|Clemson
|1981
|Clemson
|1982
|North Carolina
|1983
|North Carolina
|1984
|North Carolina
|1985
|Georgia Tech
|1986
|Georgia Tech
|1987
|Georgia Tech
|1988
|Georgia Tech
|1989
|Clemson
|1990
|North Carolina
|1991
|Clemson
|1992
|NC State
|1993
|Clemson
|1994
|Clemson
|1995
|Florida State
|1996
|Virginia
|1997
|Florida State
|1998
|Wake Forest
|1999
|Wake Forest
|2000
|Georgia Tech
|2001
|Wake Forest
|2002
|Florida State
|2003
|Georgia Tech
|2004
|Florida State
|2005
|Georgia Tech
|2006
|Clemson
|2007
|North Carolina
|2008
|Miami (FL)
|2009
|Virginia
|2010
|Florida State
|2011
|Virginia
|2012
|Georgia Tech
|2013
|North Carolina
|2014
|Georgia Tech
|2015
|Florida State
|2016
|Clemson
|2017
|Florida State
|2018
|Florida State
|2019
|North Carolina
|2021
|Duke
|2022
|North Carolina
|2023
|Clemson
Click or tap here to view the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25 rankings.