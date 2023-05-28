The 2023 SEC baseball bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

TRENDING 📈

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | May 28, 2023

No. 4 seed Vanderbilt won the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament championship, defeating 10-seed Texas A&M. Previously in the semifinals, the Commodores bounced 1-seed Florida and the Aggies knocked off 2-seed Arkansas.

Twelve SEC teams have made the last ten Men's College World Series finals, including all-SEC matchups in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt). 

The SEC tournament featuresd12 teams, which are seeded No. 1 through No. 12, and 17 total games. The champions of the SEC East and SEC West were seeded No. 1 and No. 2 based on their conference winning percentage, and the teams seeded No. 3 through No. 12 received at-large bids to the tournament. Seeds 1-4 also received first-round byes.

(Click or tap here to view the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament bracket as a .pdf)

2023 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket

The teams seeded No. 5 through No. 12 opened SEC tournament play on Tuesday, May 23 in a single-elimination format, double-elimination action began Wednesday, May 24. The championship game returned to single-elimination play on Saturday, May 27. 

2023 SEC Baseball tournament schedule

Scroll to the right to view the complete table.

All games:      
Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tuesday, May 23 10:30 a.m. Game 1: No. 6 South Carolina 9, No. 11 Georgia 0 SEC Network
  1:45 p.m. Game 2: No. 10 Texas A&M 3, No. 7 Tennessee 0 SEC Network
  5:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 4, No. 8 Kentucky 0 SEC Network
  9:55 p.m. Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 10, No. 12 Missouri 4 SEC Network
Wednesday, May 24 10:30 a.m. Game 5: No. 3 LSU 10, No. 6 South Carolina 3 SEC Network
  2:25 p.m. Game 6: No. 2 Arkansas 6, No. 10 Texas A&M 5 SEC Network
  5:30 p.m. Game 7: No. 1 Florida 7,  No. 9 Alabama 6 SEC Network
  10:40 p.m. Game 8: No. 4 Vanderbilt 6, No. 5 Auburn 4 SEC Network
Thursday, May 25 10:30 a.m. Game 9: : No. 10 Texas A&M 5, No. 6 South Carolina  SEC Network
  1:40 p.m Game 10: No. 9 Alabama  7, No. 5 Auburn 4 SEC Network
  5:30 p.m. Game 11: No. 2 Arkansas 5, No. 3 LSU 4 SEC Network
  8:30 p.m. Game 12: No. 1 Florida 6, No. 4 Vanderbilt 3 SEC Network
Friday, May 26 4 p.m. Game 13: No. 10 Texas A&M 5, No. 3 LSU 4 SEC Network
  6:50 p.m. Game 14: No. 4 Vanderbilt 9, No. 9 Alabama 2 SEC Network
Saturday, May 27 1 p.m. Game 15: No. 10 Texas A&M 5, No. 2 Arkansas 4 SEC Network
  4 p.m. Game 16: No. 4 Vanderbilt 11, No. 1 Florida 6 SEC Network
Sunday, May 28 3 p.m. Championship Game: No. 4 Vanderbilt 10, No. 10 Texas A&M 4 ESPN2

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament started in 1977.

Year Champion
1977 Ole Miss
1978 Auburn
1979 Mississippi State
1980 Vanderbilt
1981 Florida
1982 Florida
1983 Alabama
1984 Florida
1985 Mississippi State
1986 LSU
1987 Mississippi State
1988 Florida
1989 Auburn
1990 LSU/Mississippi State
1991 Florida
1992 LSU
1993 Tennessee/LSU
1994 Tennessee/LSU
1995 Tennessee/Alabama
1996 Alabama
1997 Alabama
1998 Auburn
1999 Alabama
2000 LSU
2001 Mississippi State
2002 Alabama
2003 Alabama
2004 South Carolina
2005 Mississippi State
2006 Ole Miss
2007 Vanderbilt
2008 LSU
2009 LSU
2010 LSU
2011 Florida
2012 Mississippi State
2013 LSU
2014 LSU
2015 Florida
2016 Texas A&M
2017 LSU
2018 Ole Miss
2019 Vanderbilt
2021 Arkansas
2022 Tennessee
2023 Vanderbilt

