The 2023 SEC baseball bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

No. 4 seed Vanderbilt won the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament championship, defeating 10-seed Texas A&M. Previously in the semifinals, the Commodores bounced 1-seed Florida and the Aggies knocked off 2-seed Arkansas.

Twelve SEC teams have made the last ten Men's College World Series finals, including all-SEC matchups in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt).

The SEC tournament featuresd12 teams, which are seeded No. 1 through No. 12, and 17 total games. The champions of the SEC East and SEC West were seeded No. 1 and No. 2 based on their conference winning percentage, and the teams seeded No. 3 through No. 12 received at-large bids to the tournament. Seeds 1-4 also received first-round byes.

The teams seeded No. 5 through No. 12 opened SEC tournament play on Tuesday, May 23 in a single-elimination format, double-elimination action began Wednesday, May 24. The championship game returned to single-elimination play on Saturday, May 27.

2023 SEC Baseball tournament schedule

All games: Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tuesday, May 23 10:30 a.m. Game 1: No. 6 South Carolina 9, No. 11 Georgia 0 SEC Network 1:45 p.m. Game 2: No. 10 Texas A&M 3, No. 7 Tennessee 0 SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 9 Alabama 4, No. 8 Kentucky 0 SEC Network 9:55 p.m. Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 10, No. 12 Missouri 4 SEC Network Wednesday, May 24 10:30 a.m. Game 5: No. 3 LSU 10, No. 6 South Carolina 3 SEC Network 2:25 p.m. Game 6: No. 2 Arkansas 6, No. 10 Texas A&M 5 SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Game 7: No. 1 Florida 7, No. 9 Alabama 6 SEC Network 10:40 p.m. Game 8: No. 4 Vanderbilt 6, No. 5 Auburn 4 SEC Network Thursday, May 25 10:30 a.m. Game 9: : No. 10 Texas A&M 5, No. 6 South Carolina SEC Network 1:40 p.m Game 10: No. 9 Alabama 7, No. 5 Auburn 4 SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Game 11: No. 2 Arkansas 5, No. 3 LSU 4 SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Game 12: No. 1 Florida 6, No. 4 Vanderbilt 3 SEC Network Friday, May 26 4 p.m. Game 13: No. 10 Texas A&M 5, No. 3 LSU 4 SEC Network 6:50 p.m. Game 14: No. 4 Vanderbilt 9, No. 9 Alabama 2 SEC Network Saturday, May 27 1 p.m. Game 15: No. 10 Texas A&M 5, No. 2 Arkansas 4 SEC Network 4 p.m. Game 16: No. 4 Vanderbilt 11, No. 1 Florida 6 SEC Network Sunday, May 28 3 p.m. Championship Game: No. 4 Vanderbilt 10, No. 10 Texas A&M 4 ESPN2

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament started in 1977.

Year Champion 1977 Ole Miss 1978 Auburn 1979 Mississippi State 1980 Vanderbilt 1981 Florida 1982 Florida 1983 Alabama 1984 Florida 1985 Mississippi State 1986 LSU 1987 Mississippi State 1988 Florida 1989 Auburn 1990 LSU/Mississippi State 1991 Florida 1992 LSU 1993 Tennessee/LSU 1994 Tennessee/LSU 1995 Tennessee/Alabama 1996 Alabama 1997 Alabama 1998 Auburn 1999 Alabama 2000 LSU 2001 Mississippi State 2002 Alabama 2003 Alabama 2004 South Carolina 2005 Mississippi State 2006 Ole Miss 2007 Vanderbilt 2008 LSU 2009 LSU 2010 LSU 2011 Florida 2012 Mississippi State 2013 LSU 2014 LSU 2015 Florida 2016 Texas A&M 2017 LSU 2018 Ole Miss 2019 Vanderbilt 2021 Arkansas 2022 Tennessee 2023 Vanderbilt

