Sixteen regional sites selected for 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 76th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (34-21-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-15)

Charlottesville, Virginia – Virginia (45-12)

Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (43-17)

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (39-19)

Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (39-19)

Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (FL) (40-19)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-16)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (44-14)

Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (36-18)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (41-18)

Stanford, California – Stanford (38-16)

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (41-17) through games of 5/28

Terre Haute, Indiana – Indiana State (42-15)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Alabama (40-19)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Wake Forest (47-10)

By being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected to the 64-team championship field.

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 2 to Monday, June 5 (if necessary).

Indiana State is hosting for the first time and making their 12th appearance in the championship field.

Miami (Florida) (29), LSU (27) and Stanford (21) have each hosted regional competition at least 20 times, the most among the 16 host teams in 2023.

Five institutions, Auburn, Florida, Miami (Florida), Oklahoma St. and Stanford, all hosted in 2022. The Cardinal are hosting for the sixth consecutive championship dating back to the 2017 season.

The full 64-team field, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at Noon (ET), Monday, May 29. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins.

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/mcws, Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. (ET).

There are 30 Division I Conferences which will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 34 at-large selections. The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.