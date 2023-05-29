2023 NCAA Division I baseball championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS— The field of 64 teams competing for the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.



The national top 16 seeds are Wake Forest (47-10), Florida (44-14), Arkansas (41-16), Clemson (43-17), LSU (43-15), Vanderbilt (41-18), Virginia (45-12), Stanford (38-16), Miami (Florida) (40-19), Coastal Carolina (39-19), Oklahoma St. (41-18), Kentucky (36-18), Auburn (34-21-1), Indiana St. (42-15), South Carolina (39-19), and Alabama (40-19).



The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the way with 10 teams selected from the conference. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has eight teams in the field followed by the Big 12 (6), Pac-12 (5), Sun Belt (4) and Big Ten (3). The American Athletic, Big East, Colonial and Conference USA all have two teams in the field.



Florida A&M and Lipscomb are making their third appearances in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, while Penn (1995) and Nicholls (1998) are making their first appearances in the past 23 years.



Vanderbilt has the longest active streak with its 17th straight appearance. Other notable consecutive streaks include Florida (15) and Oklahoma State (10).



Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/mcws, Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. (ET). The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

FIELD BY CONFERENCE (30)

Southeastern 10 (Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt) Atlantic Coast 8 (Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Miami (FL), NC State, North Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest) Big 12 6 (Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia) Pac-12 5 (Arizona, Oregon, Oregon St., Stanford, Washington) Sun Belt 4 (Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, Southern Miss., Troy) Big Ten 3 (Indiana, Iowa, Maryland) American 2 (East Carolina, Tulane) Big East 2 (UConn, Xavier) Colonial 2 (Northeastern, UNCW) Conference USA 2 (Charlotte, DBU) America East 1 (Maine) Atlantic-10 1 (George Mason) ASUN 1 (Lipscomb) Big South 1 (Campbell) Big West 1 (Cal St. Fullerton) Horizon 1 (Wright St.) Ivy 1 (Penn) Metro Atlantic 1 (Rider) Mid-American 1 (Ball St.) Missouri Valley 1 (Indiana St.) Mountain West 1 (San Jose St.) Northeast 1 (Central Conn. St.) Ohio Valley 1 (Eastern Ill.) Patriot 1 (Army West Point) Southern 1 (Samford) Southland 1 (Nicholls) SWAC 1 (Florida A&M) Summit 1 (Oral Roberts) West Coast 1 (Santa Clara) Western Athletic 1 (Sam Houston)



2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Games

Friday, June 2, 2023 (all times Eastern)

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn

#2 Southern Miss. (41-17) vs. #3 Samford (36-23), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Auburn (34-21-1) vs. #4 Penn (32-14), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU

#1 LSU (43-15) vs. #4 Tulane (19-40), 3 p.m., ESPNU

#2 Oregon St. (39-18) vs. #3 Sam Houston (38-23), 8 p.m., ESPN+

Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia

#1 Virginia (45-12) vs. #4 Army West Point (38-16), Noon, ESPN+

#2 East Carolina (45-17) vs. #3 Oklahoma (31-26), 7 p.m., ESPN2

Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson

#1 Clemson (43-17) vs. #4 Lipscomb (36-24), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Tennessee (38-19) vs. #3 Charlotte (34-26), 6 p.m., ESPNU

Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina

#2 Campbell (44-13) vs. #3 NC State (35-19), 1 p.m., ACCN

#1 South Carolina (39-19) vs. #4 Central Conn. St. (36-12), 7 p.m., ESPN+



Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina

#2 Duke (35-21) vs. #3 UNCW (34-21), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Coastal Carolina (39-19) vs. #4 Rider (35-19), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (FL)

#2 Texas (38-20) vs. #3 Louisiana (40-22), 2 p.m., LHN

#1 Miami (FL) (40-19) vs. #4 Maine (32-19), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas

#1 Arkansas (41-16) vs. #4 Santa Clara (35-18), 3 p.m., ESPN+

#2 TCU (37-22) vs. #3 Arizona (33-24), 9 p.m., ESPNU

Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida

#2 UConn (43-15) vs. #3 Texas Tech (39-21), Noon, ESPNU

#1 Florida (44-14) vs. #4 Florida A&M (29-28), 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Lexington Regional hosted by Kentucky

#1 Kentucky (36-18) vs. #4 Ball St. (36-21), Noon, SECN

#2 West Virginia (39-18) vs. #3 Indiana (41-18), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt

#2 Oregon (37-20) vs. #3 Xavier (37-23), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Vanderbilt (41-18) vs. #4 Eastern Ill. (38-19), 8 p.m., SECN

Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford

#1 Stanford (38-16) vs. #4 San Jose St. (31-25), 5 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Texas A&M (36-25) vs. #3 Cal St. Fullerton (31-22), 10 p.m., ESPN2

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.

#2 DBU (45-14) vs. #3 Washington (34-18), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Oklahoma St. (41-18) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (46-11), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Terre Haute Regional hosted by Indiana St.

#1 Indiana St. (42-15) vs. #4 Wright St. (39-21), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Iowa (42-14) vs. #3 North Carolina (35-22), 7 p.m., ACCN

Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama

#2 Boston College (35-18) vs. #3 Troy (39-20), 3 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Alabama (40-19) vs. #4 Nicholls (34-22), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Winston-Salem Regional hosted by Wake Forest

#2 Maryland (41-19) vs. #3 Northeastern (44-14), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Wake Forest (47-10) vs. #4 George Mason (34-25), 7 p.m., ESPN+