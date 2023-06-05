2023 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule

The 2023 NCAA college baseball championship is here. The super regional round runs from June 9-12. You can get the interactive NCAA baseball bracket here.
The complete NCAA regional, super regional, and 2023 Men's College World Series schedules are below.
- Regionals: Friday-Monday, June 2-5
- Super regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12
- First day of MCWS games: Start Friday, June 16
- MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 24-26
- Final championship game: Monday, June 26
You can get a printable copy of the NCAA college baseball bracket here, and you can get a printable copy of the Men's College World Series bracket here.
2023 NCAA baseball schedule for the first games of super regionals
June 9 (all times ET):
- Duke at No. 7 Virginia | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 14 Indiana State at TCU | 5 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 15 South Carolina at No. 2 Florida | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
- Oral Roberts at Oregon | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
June 10 (all times ET):
- No. 16 Alabama at No. 1 Wake Forest | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- Tennessee at Southern Mississippi | 3 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 12 Kentucky at No. 5 LSU | 3 p.m. | ESPN2
- Texas at No. 8 Stanford | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
2023 NCAA baseball schedule, scores for regionals
Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn (Southern Miss wins region)
- Game 1: Samford 4, Southern Miss. 2
- Game 2: Penn 6, Auburn 3
- Game 3: Southern Miss. 7, Auburn 2
- Game 4: Penn 5, Samford 4
- Game 5: Southern Miss. 9 , Samford 4
- Game 6: Southern Miss. 11, Penn 2
- Game 7: Southern Miss 11, Penn 7
Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU (LSU wins region)
- Game 1: LSU 7, Tulane 2
- Game 2: Oregon St. 18, Sam Houston 2
- Game 3: Sam Houston 10, Tulane 2
- Game 4: LSU 6, Oregon State 5
- Game 5: Oregon State 3, Sam Houston State 1
- Game 6: LSU 13, Oregon State 7
Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia (Virginia wins region)
- Game 1: Virginia 15, Army West Point 1
- Game 2: East Carolina 14, Oklahoma 5
- Game 3: Oklahoma 10, Army 1
- Game 4: Virginia 2, East Carolina 1
- Game 5: East Carolina 8, Oklahoma 5
- Game 6: Virginia 8, East Carolina 3
Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson (Tennessee wins region)
- Game 1: Clemson 12, Lipscomb 5
- Game 2: Tennessee 8, Charlotte 1
- Game 3: Charlotte 9, Lipscomb 2
- Game 4: Tennessee 6, Clemson 5
- Game 5: Charlotte 3, Clemson 2
- Game 6: Tennessee 9, Charlotte 2
Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina (South Carolina wins region)
- Game 1: NC State 5, Campbell 1
- Game 2: South Carolina 19, Central Conn. St. 1
- Game 3: Campbell 10, Central Connecticut St. 5
- Game 4: South Carolina 6, NC State 3
- Game 5: Campbell 11, NC State 1
- Game 6: South Carolina 16, Campbell 7
Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina
- Game 1: Duke 12, UNCW 3
- Game 2: Rider 11, Coastal Carolina 10
- Game 3: Coastal Carolina 12, UNCW 2
- Game 4: Duke 2, Rider 1
- Game 5: Coastal Carolina 13, Rider 5
- Game 6: Coastal Carolina 8, Duke 6
- Game 7: Duke 12, Coastal Carolina 3
Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (FL) (Texas wins region)
- Game 1: Texas 4, Louisiana 2
- Game 2: Miami (FL) 9, Maine 1
- Game 3: Louisiana 19, Maine 10
- Game 4: Texas 4, Miami 1
- Game 5: Miami 8, Louisiana 5
- Game 6: Texas 10, Miami 6
Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas (TCU wins region)
- Game 1: Arkansas 13, Santa Clara 6
- Game 2: TCU 12, Arizona 4
- Game 3: Santa Clara 9, Arizona 3
- Game 4: TCU 20, Arkansas 5
- Game 5: Arkansas 6, Santa Clara 4
- Game 6: TCU 12, Arkansas 4
Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida (Florida wins region)
- Game 1: Texas Tech 3, UConn 2
- Game 2: Florida 3, Florida A&M 0
- Game 3: UConn 9, Florida A&M 6
- Game 4: Texas Tech 5, Florida 4
- Game 5: Florida 8, UConn 2
- Game 6: Florida 7, Texas Tech 1
- Game 7: Florida 6, Texas Tech 0
Lexington Regional hosted by Kentucky
- Game 1: Kentucky 4, Ball St. 0
- Game 2: Indiana 12, West Virginia 6
- Game 3: West Virginia 13, Ball State 5
- Game 4: Indiana 5, Kentucky 3
- Game 5: Kentucky 10, West Virginia 0
- Game 6: Kentucky 16, Indiana 6
- Game 7: Kentucky 4, Indiana 2
Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt (Oregon wins region)
- Game 1: Oregon 5, Xavier 4
- Game 2: Vanderbilt 12, Eastern Ill. 2
- Game 3: Xavier 7, Eastern Ill. 0
- Game 4: Oregon 8, Vanderbilt 7
- Game 5: Xavier 2, Vanderbilt 1
- Game 6: Oregon 11, Xavier 2
Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford
- Game 1: Stanford 13, San Jose St. 2
- Game 2: Texas A&M 12, Cal St. Fullerton 7
- Game 3: Cal St. Fullerton 9, San Jose St. 5
- Game 4: Texas A&M 8, Stanford 5
- Game 5: Stanford 6, Cal St. Fullerton 5
- Game 6: Stanford 13, Texas A&M 5
- Game 7: Stanford 7, Texas A&M
Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St. (Oral Roberts wins region)
- Game 1: Washington 9, DBU 5
- Game 2: Oral Roberts 6, Oklahoma St. 4
- Game 3: DBU 18, Oklahoma St. 4
- Game 4: Oral Roberts 15, Washington 12
- Game 5: DBU 9, Washington 1
- Game 6: Oral Roberts 6, DBU 5
Terre Haute Regional hosted by Indiana St. (Indiana St. wins region)
- Game 1: Indiana St. 6, Wright St. 5
- Game 2: Iowa 5, North Carolina 4
- Game 3: North Carolina 5, Wright State 0
- Game 4: Indiana St. 7, Iowa 4
- Game 5: Iowa 6, North Carolina 5
- Game 6: Indiana St. 11, Iowa 8
Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama (Alabama wins region)
- Game 1: Troy 11, Boston College 10
- Game 2: Alabama 4, Nicholls 3
- Game 3: Boston College 14, Nicholls 6
- Game 4: Alabama 11, Troy 8
- Game 5: Boston College 4, Troy 1
- Game 6: Alabama 8, Boston College 0
Winston-Salem Regional hosted by Wake Forest (Wake Forest wins region)
- Game 1: Maryland 7, Northeastern 2
- Game 2: Wake Forest 12, George Mason 1
- Game 3: George Mason 11, Northeastern 3
- Game 4: Wake Forest 21, Maryland 6
- Game 5: George Mason 11, Maryland 10
- Game 6: Wake Forest 15, George Mason 1
2023 DI college baseball championship bracket
(Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket | Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG)
2023 Men's College World Series bracket
(Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket | Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG)
Games start with regionals and continue on to super regionals before the 2023 Men's College World Series begins Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The MCWS runs through Monday, June 26, if necessary.
EXPLAINER: How the Men's College World Series works
Baseball Championship: Future dates
|REGIONALS
|SUPER REGIONALS
|MCWS
|2024
|May 31-June 3
|June 7-9 or 8-10
|June 14-24
MCWS HISTORY: Winningest coaches | Most titles | Most appearances | Conferences most represented
Here is more on how the tournament works:
What is the difference between the Division I baseball tournament and the College World Series?
The NCAA Division I baseball tournament is a 64-team tournament that starts in May. After two rounds of play (which each consist of multiple games), there are just eight teams left. These eight teams then head to Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series. The CWS is the culmination of the DI tournament, where the teams compete in two brackets, with the winners of each meeting in the CWS finals, a best-of-three series to decide the NCAA champion.
When did the College World Series start?
The first-ever NCAA Division I baseball tournament was in 1947, and would barely be recognized as the same tournament nowadays. The 1947 tournament featured just eight teams, which were divided into two four-team, single-elimination brackets. The two winners — California and Yale — then met in a best-of-three final in Kalamazoo, Michigan. California would go undefeated through the inaugural CWS and beat Yale to capture the first title.
How are teams selected for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament?
Since 1954, the NCAA Division I baseball tournament field has been split into two qualifying groups: The automatic berths, and the at-large selections. Since 2014, that in a typical year split sees 31 conference champions receive automatic berths, and 33 teams receive at-large bids, decided by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.
Men's College World Series champs since 1947
California defeated Yale in the first-ever Men's College World Series, the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas put itself on the map as the first back-to-back champions in winning the only MCWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.
Here's a complete list of all the College World Series finals in the 73-year history of the event. Ole Miss won the 2022 Men's College World Series in two games over Oklahoma.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|Ole Miss (42-23)
|Mike Bianco
|4-2
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|2021
|Mississippi State (50-18)
|Chris Lemonis
|9-0
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Vanderbilt (59-12)
|Tim Corbin
|8-2
|Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|2018
|Oregon State (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O'Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|4-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O'Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|* UCLA (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi State
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|* Arizona (48-17)
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 inn.)
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainieri
|11-4
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Batesole
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon State (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon State (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|* Texas (56-16)
|Augie Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|Rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|* Texas (57-15)
|Augie Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|21-14
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Augie Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|* Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Cochell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (48-11-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Webber
|2-1
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita State (68-16)
|Gene Stephenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Mark Marquess
|9-4
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Mark Marquess
|9-5
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kindall
|10-2
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami (Fla.) (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Augie Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|* Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|4-3
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona State (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kindall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Augie Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dedeaux
|10-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kindall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dedeaux
|7-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (47-13-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dedeaux
|2-1 (15 inn.)
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona State (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Karow
|8-2
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona State (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (35-10)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 inn.)
|Santa Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 inn.)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma State (27-5)
|Toby Greene
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dedeaux
|8-7 (12 inn.)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Penn State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John "Hi" Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|* Oklahoma (19-9)
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (27-6)
|Bibb Falk
|3-0
|Washington State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|* Texas (23-7)
|Bibb Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Sam Barry
|9-2
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.