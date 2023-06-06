🏆 Champs

Results

🍿 DI baseball supers | Day 1

🏃 Florida wins the DI men's track & field title

⚾️ DII baseball finals set

🥎 Oklahoma wins WCWS finals
baseball-d1 flag

NCAA.org | June 7, 2023

Eight super regional hosts and game times announced for the 2023 NCAA Division I baseball championship

Top defensive plays from the 2023 NCAA baseball regionals

INDIANAPOLIS — The eight super-regional hosts were announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, with Sunday, June 11 for if necessary or weather-delayed games. The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parentheses.

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 9 - All times are Eastern
Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

No. 15 South Carolina (42-19) at No. 2 Florida (48-15)
6 p.m. (ESPN2), 3 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

Duke (38-22) at No. 7 Virginia (48-12)
12 p.m. (ESPN2), 12 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

Oral Roberts (49-11) at Oregon (40-20)
8 p.m. (ESPNU), 9 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (TBD)

No. 14 Indiana State (45-15) at TCU (40-22)
5 p.m. (ESPNU), 6 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (TBD)

The following four super regionals will be played Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, with Monday, June 12 for if necessary or weather-delayed games.

GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 10 – All times are Eastern
Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

No. 16 Alabama (43-19) at No. 1 Wake Forest (50-10)
12 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD), TBD (TBD)

Texas (41-20) at No. 8 Stanford (42-17) 
6 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD), TBD (TBD)

No. 12 Kentucky (40-19) at No. 5 LSU (46-15)
3 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD), TBD (TBD)

Tennessee (41-19) at Southern Mississippi (45-18)
3 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (TBD), TBD (TBD)

The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, will be announced Monday, June 12. The ESPN family of networks and ncaa.com/mcws will release the MCWS game dates and times as soon as they are available.

The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS
MCWS: Live updates | Bracket | Schedule | Scoreboard | Videos, highlights
MCWS HISTORY: Programs with most MCWS titles | Most MCWS appearances | 7 longest homers
B/R: Follow college baseball on Bleacher Report
ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA
MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a MCWS and World Series
STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear 

2023 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule

Here are the dates and schedule for the 2023 NCAA baseball regionals, super regionals and Men's College World Series.
READ MORE

The longest games in DI college baseball history

Let's take a look at the longest games in college baseball history and hear from those who witnessed two of them.
READ MORE

Duke baseball's cultural reset has the Blue Devils 2 wins away from the Men's College World Series

Duke baseball finished just 22-32 last season, now the Blue Devils have advanced to the super regionals. Here's how they did it.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners