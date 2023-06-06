Eight super regional hosts and game times announced for the 2023 NCAA Division I baseball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The eight super-regional hosts were announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, with Sunday, June 11 for if necessary or weather-delayed games. The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parentheses.

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 9 - All times are Eastern

Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

No. 15 South Carolina (42-19) at No. 2 Florida (48-15)

6 p.m. (ESPN2), 3 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

Duke (38-22) at No. 7 Virginia (48-12)

12 p.m. (ESPN2), 12 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

Oral Roberts (49-11) at Oregon (40-20)

8 p.m. (ESPNU), 9 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (TBD)

No. 14 Indiana State (45-15) at TCU (40-22)

5 p.m. (ESPNU), 6 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (TBD)

The following four super regionals will be played Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, with Monday, June 12 for if necessary or weather-delayed games.



GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 10 – All times are Eastern

Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

No. 16 Alabama (43-19) at No. 1 Wake Forest (50-10)

12 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD), TBD (TBD)

Texas (41-20) at No. 8 Stanford (42-17)

6 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD), TBD (TBD)

No. 12 Kentucky (40-19) at No. 5 LSU (46-15)

3 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD), TBD (TBD)

Tennessee (41-19) at Southern Mississippi (45-18)

3 p.m. (ESPNU), TBD (TBD), TBD (TBD)

The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, will be announced Monday, June 12. The ESPN family of networks and ncaa.com/mcws will release the MCWS game dates and times as soon as they are available.



The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.