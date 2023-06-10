Angelo State wins 2023 DII baseball national championship

Angelo State won the 2023 DII baseball national championship over Rollins 6-5 in the first-ever DII national title game appearance for both squads.
The Rams' Jacob Guerrero help put three of the six runs on the board, hitting a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 3-1.
🏆— NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) June 10, 2023
That #D2BSB national championship moment for @angeloathletics! pic.twitter.com/N2K9ra3JWR
The Rams were undefeated in the tournament, but Rollins tested them through the last pitch. To start the ninth, Angelo State held a healthy 6-2 lead, but Rollins didn’t let up. Rollins loaded the bases and scored three runs to cut the deficit to 6-5.
But ultimately, Angelo State escaped with a final strikeout to win the Rams’ first national championship in program history.