Angelo State wins 2023 DII baseball national championship

Angelo State won the 2023 DII baseball national championship over Rollins 6-5 in the first-ever DII national title game appearance for both squads.

The Rams' Jacob Guerrero help put three of the six runs on the board, hitting a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 3-1.

The Rams were undefeated in the tournament, but Rollins tested them through the last pitch. To start the ninth, Angelo State held a healthy 6-2 lead, but Rollins didn’t let up. Rollins loaded the bases and scored three runs to cut the deficit to 6-5.

But ultimately, Angelo State escaped with a final strikeout to win the Rams’ first national championship in program history.