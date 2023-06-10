🏆 TIGERS WIN MCWS TITLE:

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | June 11, 2023

Angelo State wins 2023 DII baseball national championship

2023 DII baseball: championship recap

Angelo State won the 2023 DII baseball national championship over Rollins 6-5 in the first-ever DII national title game appearance for both squads. 

The Rams' Jacob Guerrero help put three of the six runs on the board, hitting a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 3-1.

The Rams were undefeated in the tournament, but Rollins tested them through the last pitch. To start the ninth, Angelo State held a healthy 6-2 lead, but Rollins didn’t let up. Rollins loaded the bases and scored three runs to cut the deficit to 6-5. 

But ultimately, Angelo State escaped with a final strikeout to win the Rams’ first national championship in program history.

