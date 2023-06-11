These schools have the most DII baseball national championships

For the third season in a row, there was a first-time DII baseball national champion. Long-time Cary stalwart Angelo State finally hoisted its first trophy, defeating Rollins 6-5 for the 2023 DII baseball title. Angleo State will look to join a very exclusive club in 2024: Since Chapman defeated Delta State in the first championship series in 1968, there have been 12 programs to reach the pinnacle of the DII baseball world multiple times.

Tampa's most recent title in 2019 gave them eight all-time. Let’s take a look at the programs with the most national championships in DII baseball lore.

9 — Florida Southern (1971-72, 1975, 1978, 1981, 1985, 1988, 1995, 2005)

The Mocs have set the bar for DII baseball. Along with Tampa, they have made the South Region the premier region in the division. Florida Southern was the first team to go back-to-back, winning its first two championships consecutively. The Mocs kept things steady, winning at least one title in every decade since the 1970s. They came close in 2018 and have some pressure on them in 2019 to keep that streak alive.

8 — Tampa (1992-93, 1998, 2006-07, 2013, 2015, 2019)

NCAA Photos

Tampa added to its total in 2019, sweeping its way to its eighth national championship. Back-to-back championships have only been achieved six times in the 51 years of the DII baseball championship. The Spartans are owners of two of those occasions. Tampa first won consecutive titles in 1992 and 1993 before doing it again in 2006 and 2007. Head coach Joe Urso was at the helm the second time. He was also a driving force as a star second baseman for the 1992 national champs.

3 — Cal Poly Pomona (1976, 1980, 1983)

John Scalinas had the Broncos as a power in the Wild West throughout the late 70s and 80s. From 1976 to 1988, Cal Poly Pomona won the CCAA six times and took home three national championships, including the 1976 title in its first NCAA tournament appearance in program history. There was quite a postseason lull in Pomona until recently when the Broncos have made the NCAA tournament five times in the past eight seasons. They are back in form to try to add more to the trophy case.

2 — Nine teams tied

NCAA Photos

While impressive, it’s hard to believe that Central Missouri and Chico State only have two titles. The Mules have made it to the final eight 16 times in the past 30 years, while the Wildcats have made it nine. They are two of the more successful programs in that aspect.

CSUN, Jacksonville State, Troy, UC Irvine, and UC Riverside have all moved on to Division I but were able to reel in two titles apiece as DII programs.

Southern Indiana and West Chester are the two most recent schools to join the multi-title club of DII. Southern Indiana won its first two titles in a five-year span, winning one in 2010 and the next in 2014. Jad Prachniak has made West Chester an Atlantic Region power, winning titles in 2012 and 2017.

West Chester crowned the 2017 DII Baseball Champions

Here's the complete list of DII baseball champions:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2023 *Angelo State Kevin Brooks 6-5 Rollins Cary, N.C. 2022 *North Greenville Landon Powell 5-3 Point Loma Cary, N.C. 2021 Wingate Jeff Gregory 5-3 Central Missouri Cary, N.C. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 2019 *Tampa Joe Urso 3-1 Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C. 2018 *Augustana (SD) (52-9) Tim Huber 3-2 Columbus State Cary, N.C. 2017 *West Chester (44-11) Jad Prachniak 5-2 UC San Diego Grand Prairie, Texas 2016 *Nova Southeastern (44-16) Greg Brown 8-6 Millersville Cary, N.C. 2015 Tampa (43-13) Joe Urso 3-1 Catawba Cary, N.C. 2014 Southern Indiana (49-13) Tracy Archuleta 3-2 (12) Colorado Mesa Cary, N.C. 2013 Tampa (47-12) Joe Urso 8-2 Minn. St.-Mankato Cary, N.C. 2012 West Chester (46-10) Jad Prachniak 9-0 Delta State Cary, N.C. 2011 West Florida (52-9) Mike Jeffcoat 12-2 Winona State Cary, N.C. 2010 Southern Indiana (52-14) Tracy Archuleta 6-4 UC San Diego Cary, N.C. 2009 Lynn (46-16) Rudy Garbalosa 2-1 Emporia State Cary, N.C. 2008 *Mount Olive (58-6) Carl Lancaster 6-2 Ouachita Baptist Sauget, Ill. 2007 *Tampa (53-10) Joe Urso 7-2 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 2006 *Tampa (54-6) Joe Urso 3-2 (12) Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2005 Florida Southern (51-11) Pete Meyer 12-9 North Florida Montgomery, Ala. 2004 Delta State (54-11) Mike Kinnison 12-8 Grand Valley State Montgomery, Ala. 2003 Central Missouri (51-7 Brad Hill 11-4 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 2002 Columbus State (48-15) Greg Appleton 5-3 Chico State Montgomery, Ala. 2001 St. Mary's (Texas) (50-13) Charlie Migl 11-3 Central Missouri Montgomery, Ala. 2000 *Southeastern Oklahoma (43-12) Mike Metheny 7-2 Fort Hays State Montgomery, Ala. 1999 Chico State (50-17) Lindsay Meggs 11-5 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1998 *Tampa (46-14) Terry Rupp 6-1 Kennesaw State Montgomery, Ala. 1997 *Chico State (52-11) Lindsay Meggs 13-12 Central Oklahoma Montgomery, Ala. 1996 *Kennesaw State (48-17) Mike Sansing 4-0 St. Joseph's (Ind.) Montgomery, Ala. 1995 *Florida Southern (51-10) Chuck Anderson 15-0 Georiga College Montgomery, Ala. 1994 Central Missouri (51-11) Dave Van Horn 14-9 Florida Southern Montgomery, Ala. 1993 *Tampa (43-21) Lelo Prado 7-5 #Cal Poly Montgomery, Ala. 1992 Tampa (42-19) Lelo Prado 11-8 Mansfield Montgomery, Ala. 1991 Jacksonville State (41-12) Rudy Abbott 20-4 Missouri Southern State Montgomery, Ala. 1990 Jacksonville State (43-9) Rudy Abbott 12-8 Cal State Northridge Montgomery, Ala. 1989 #Cal Poly (38-25) Steve McFarland 9-5 New Haven Montgomery, Ala. 1988 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 5-4 (10) Cal State Sacramento Montgomery, Ala. 1987 *Troy (38-10-1) Chase Riddle 7-5 Tampa Montgomery, Ala. 1986 Troy (46-8) Chase Riddle 5-0 Columbus State Montgomery, Ala. 1985 *Florida Southern (48-10) Chuck Anderson 15-5 Cal Poly Pomona Montgomery, Ala. 1984 Cal State Northridge (46-21-1) Bib Hiegert 10-5 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1983 *Cal Poly Pomona (41-22) John Scolinos 9-7 Jacksonville State Riverside, Calif. 1982 *UC Riverside (36-23) Jack Smitheran 10-1 Florida Southern Riverside, Calif. 1981 *Florida Southern (55-8) Joe Arnold 9-0 Eastern Illinois Riverside, Calif. 1980 *Cal Poly Pomona (42-25-1) John Scolinos 13-6 New Haven Riverside, Calif. 1979 Valdosta State (47-14) Tommy Thomas 3-2 Florida Southern Springfield, Ill. 1978 Florida Southern (41-8) Joe Arnold 7-2 Delta State Springfield, Ill. 1977 UC Riverside (43-19) Jack Smitheran 4-1 Eckerd Springfield, Ill. 1976 Cal Poly Pomona (40-27-1) John Scolinos 17-3 SIU-Edwardsville Springfield, Ill. 1975 Florida Southern (35-10) Hal Smeltzly 10-7 Marietta Springfield, Ill. 1974 UC Irvine (48-8) Gary Adams 14-1 New Orleans Springfield, Ill. 1973 *UC Irvine (44-12) Gary Adams 9-6 Ithaca Springfield, Ill. 1972 Florida Southern (31-6) Hal Smeltzly 5-1 Cal State Northridge Springfield, Ill. 1971 Florida Southern (34-4) Hal Smeltzly 4-0 Central Michigan Springfield, Mo. 1970 Cal State Northridge (41-21) Bob Hiegert 2-1 Nicholls State Springfield, Mo. 1969 *Illinois State (33-5) Duffy Bass 12-0 Missouri State Springfield, Mo. 1968 *Chapman (35-18) Paul Deese 11-0 Delta State Springfield, Mo.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series

#Participation vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions