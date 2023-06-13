9 things we can't wait to see in Omaha at the Men's College World Series

How many storylines can you stuff into one College World Series?



Here are nine reasons — one for each position on Charles Schwab Field — to follow what’s about to happen in Omaha.

1. See if Wake Forest is so good, not even the curse of the No. 1 seed can stop it

You have to go back to the 20th Century and Miami in 1999 to find a No. 1 seed that ended up the champion in Omaha. That means the last 22 didn’t. But the Demon Deacon numbers are frightening.

They have blown through the regional and super regional winning five games by a combined score of 75-16, and already have four victories by double digits, something not seen in the tournament in 26 years. They’ve scored 39 of those runs just on their 19 homers, including nine wallops this past Sunday. When the other team is at bat in the tournament, the Wake Forest pitchers have put together a 79-13 strikeout-walk ratio.

“The higher the expectations got, the more these guys showed up,” coach Tom Walter said after the 22-5 dismantling of Alabama in the super regional. Eight opponents didn’t score that many points against the football Tide last fall. But as Walter added, “We’ve got even bigger goals.”

Last time they were in Omaha, the Deacs won it all. Of course, that was during the Eisenhower administration, back in 1955.

2. Watch the carnage of Paul Skenes’ fastball for LSU, not to mention his other pitches

He’s struck out 188 batters. That’s 36 more than other any pitcher in the college game. He’s walked only 18. He has a 1.77 earned run average, and when he threw a complete game against Tulane in the regional, his 124th and final pitch was a fastball clocked at 101.2 miles an hour. “We’re talking Michael Jordan stuff,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said.

But when Skenes really wants to cause trouble, he can add in a slider or some other change of speed. “Let that sink in,” Kentucky coach Nick Mingione said after his Wildcats had been shut down by Skenes. “He threw the ball 102 miles an hour and he threw more off-speed pitches than he did fastballs.”

3. Savor all the star power

And not just Skenes. The top three strikeout pitchers in the nation will be in town — Skenes, Stanford’s Quinn Mathews and Florida’s Hurston Waldrep. Skenes’ teammate Dylan Crews is third in the nation in batting at .434. Florida’s Jac Caglianone leads the nation in home runs with 31, and Wake Forest’s Brock Wilken is one behind him. LSU’s Tommy White is tied for second in the country with 97 RBI, Virginia's Jake Gelof tied for sixth at 89.

Wake’s No. 1 starter Rhett Lowder is 15-0, with the most wins in Division I. Skenes is No. 2 in earned run average. Oral Roberts’ Cade Denton is tied for the national lead in saves with 15.

And the 47-game hitting streak for Oral Roberts’ Jonah Cox is now tied for the third longest in Division I history. He was 0-for-4 at Dallas Baptist on March 12. That’s the only game of 63 this season he has not had a hit.

4. Find out if the tune has changed in Omaha, or is it going to be the same old SEC song

Tennessee, Florida and LSU are assigned the task of keeping the SEC train rolling. The league has produced four national champions in the past five tournaments by four different teams — Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Florida. If Arkansas catches one foul pop, it’s five winners in five years by five different programs.

In the past 14 Men's College World Series, there has been one time the championship round did not include at least one SEC school, and that was 2016. Three times, both teams in the finals were SEC members. In those 14 years, the league has produced eight national champions and eight runners-up.

You lose a step in that conference, you get steamrolled. Ole Miss and Mississippi State were the past two national champions. They went 6-24 and 9-21 in league games this season.

Oh, one other thing. Eight of the top nine programs in average attendance this season were SEC teams. LSU, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss drew more fans to their home games than the current 8,555 average of the Oakland A’s.

5. Start the event with a truly compelling opener Friday

That’d be Oral Roberts vs. TCU, both surprise packages in their own way.

Oral Roberts gets to be Cinderella if it wants, and not just because this is the Golden Eagles’ first MCWS trip in 45 years. There have been 184 teams make it to Omaha since the current tournament format was instituted in 1999 and Oral Roberts is only the third No. 4 regional seed to show up. Stony Brook crashed the party in 2012. Even more remarkable was Fresno State in 2008, going from a 33-27 regular season record to winning the national championship.

Odd, though, to call a team with 51 wins an underdog. The Golden Eagles have taken 23 of their last 24 and the only loss in that surge was when they blew an eight-run lead in game 1 of the super regional at Oregon. Teams with eight-run leads in the super regional had been 96-0. Now they’re 96-1, but Oral Roberts survived on a walk-off the next night and then breezed in game 3. Its story just keeps getting better and better.

TCU was 23-20 at the end of April. That didn’t exactly look like a team headed one day for Omaha, but the postseason put extra hop into the Horned Frogs. They are 19-2 since, and have gone through the Big 12 tournament, regional and super regional 9-0. The NCAA tournament games have been won by a combined score of 54-18.

One of the two will be in the winner’s bracket.

6. See how far pitching can take the Florida Gators

With all the SEC glow around LSU this season, has anyone noticed the Gators went 20-10 in the brutal league? And are the No. 2 seed in Wake Forest’s rearview mirror? And the most recent national champion (2017) to still be alive.

Florida’s pitchers have thrown three shutouts in the tournament. After the Gators were beaten by Texas Tech in the regional, any further crisis was averted by allowing only seven runs in the next five games. Waldrep has struck out 25 in 15 tournament innings and fanned nine of the last 14 South Carolina batters he faced in the super regional.

7. Appreciate the emotion of Virginia coach Brian O’Connor

He grew up just across the river from Omaha and went to Creighton, so he’s coming home. Again. This is the sixth time since 2009 he has led the Cavaliers to the MCWS, transforming the program into a national power. And this team is on fire, wiping out Duke 26-6 in the last two days of the super regional, as the Virginia pitchers struck out 21 and walked one.

Virginia won the national championship in 2015, and one of O’Connor’s most cherished possessions is a picture of his father John celebrating afterward in his Cavaliers gear. O’Connor keeps the picture in his garage, so he sees it every day when he goes to work and when he comes home.

John O’Connor died last November. His son will miss him every second in the coming days, especially on Sunday. Father’s Day. “This will be the first time that I’ve either played in that event or coached that event that my father hasn’t been there,” he said in a breaking voice after the super regional. “I’m just looking forward to seeing my mom and giving her a big kiss.”

8. See if Tennessee is as touched by magic as that game in Clemson suggested

The Volunteers are on a vindication tour, after missing Omaha last year as the No. 1 seed in the entire tournament. Plus, in the past 14 years the Vols have had to watch six different SEC cousins dogpile as national champions. That can make a program, no matter how successful, feel left out.

Last season, they bashed opponents with the nation’s top slugging percentage. There’s not quite so much thunder this year as they’re down to 16th in that category, but their pitching has been terrific. They have made it to Omaha the hard way, going on the road to Clemson for the regional and Southern Mississippi for the super regional, and the 6-5 instant classic of a win in 14 innings at Clemson could have a team feeling its karma.

9. Get a look at Stanford’s resilience

The Cardinal have now won 11 consecutive elimination games in the regional and super regional rounds, which is why they’re in Omaha for the third June in a row. Even fate seems on Stanford’s side. To understand that, call up a replay of the Incredible Vanishing Flyball that Texas’ outfielders lost in the sky Monday to let in the Cardinal winning run.

And if it’s resilience you want, take a look at Mathews’ left arm. He struck out 16 Texas batters and threw a complete game at the Longhorns in the super regional. It took him 156 pitches to do it.

That’s unheard of in 2023. But then lots of unusual stories are gathering in Omaha. What more could a Men's College World Series want? Except about 11 days of nice weather.