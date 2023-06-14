What to know about each head coach managing a squad at the Men's College World Series

It’s not just the players’ fervent goal to show up at the Men's College World Series. The coaches dream of Omaha, too. About the eight men who’ll be there this weekend...

Stanford has the only head coach in the field who once was named to the MCWS all-tournament team as a player. David Esquer hit .350 as the Cardinal shortstop in 1987.

Wake Forest has the only coach who once donated a kidney to one of his players. When no family match was found for an ailing incoming Demon Deacon named Kevin Jordan — whose kidneys were shutting down from a medical condition — Tom Walter had himself tested and found out he could be a donor. The operation was a success in early 2011. Jordan was back on the field in 2012.

TCU has the only coach with co-ownership of a historic major league no-hitter. On June 11, 2003, the Houston Astros used six pitchers to no-hit New York in Yankee Stadium. Getting the last out in the fourth and all three outs in the fifth was Kirk Saarloos. That included striking out Derek Jeter.

LSU has the coach who, as a 12-year-old, became a big Tigers fan and even wore a team cap around the house, never dreaming one day he’d be leading the team. That’s Jay Johnson, who grew up in northern California, which is 2,000 miles from Baton Rouge. He liked LSU anyway. “To get to coach this team in the College World Series, I’ve had a hard time to put that into words,” he said last week.

Florida has the coach whose first game this week will be against his alma mater. Kevin O’Sullivan was an all-ACC catcher for Virginia in the early 1990s and hit .351. His Gators face the Cavaliers Friday night.

Tennessee has the man who kept a baseball that he and his father used to once play catch. Tony Vitello was coached in high school by his dad Greg. After their team was eliminated from the district tournament in Tony’s senior year to end his prep career, father and son stayed on the diamond and had one last game of catch together. Vitello still has the ball in his Knoxville home.

And another father/son Vitello story. When he was an assistant at Arkansas, his father and sister were involved in an accident on the way to a Razorback game at Missouri. Injuries sent both Greg and Kara Vitello to the hospital for short stays. They were trapped beneath a semi-truck for nearly two hours until freed by emergency personnel. When Tony got word about the accident during the game, he later said he was in the third base coach’s box “crying my eyes out.”

Oral Roberts has the coach who once did color commentary for his alma mater’s baseball broadcasts. That was one of the duties assigned to Ryan Folmar as director of baseball operations at Oklahoma State.

Virginia has the coach who attended college just a few blocks down the street from Charles Schwab Field. Brian O’Connor pitched for the Creighton team that went to the 1991 College World Series. The Road to Omaha statue of four celebrating players that sits outside the ballpark and is the No. 1 photo op in town includes a likeness of O’Connor. The sculptor asked his father for a picture of Brian to use for his creation. Thousands of people will have their pictures taken with O’Connor over the next two weeks. Or at least with his statue.

Stanford has the high school class valedictorian. Esquer.

Wake Forest has the guy with the MBA. Walter.

LSU and Stanford have the only coaches who have made it to Omaha with two different schools. Johnson was there with Arizona in 2016 and ’21, Esquer with California in 2011.

Florida has the coach who has been to Omaha the most. This is Kevin O’Sullivan’s eighth CWS with the Gators.

TCU has the youngest coach in the field. Saarloos is 44, seven months younger than Tennessee’s Vitello.

Stanford has the oldest. Esquer is 58.

Florida and Virginia have the coaches who have previously won national championships — O’Sullivan in 2017 and O’Connor in 2015. O’Connor’s Cavaliers are the only ACC baseball national champions in the past 67 years.

Tennessee has the coach who once tutored and coaxed considerable improvement from future major league All-Star Max Scherzer. That came during Vitello’s pitching coach days at Missouri. Scherzer’s earned average as a freshman was 5.85. As a sophomore, it was 1.86.

Virginia, Oral Roberts, TCU and Stanford have the four coaches who once were players for Men's College World Series teams. Esquer for Stanford, Folmar for Oklahoma State, Saarloos for Cal State Fullerton and O’Connor for Creighton. Esquer is the only national champion. Also during his career, Saarloos threw only the third no-hitter in his school’s history.

Wake Forest has the only one of the eight who until this June never had coached or played in Omaha. But Walter is also the only coach in the field who has led three different programs — George Washington, New Orleans and Wake Forest — into the NCAA tournament. He became only the seventh man to ever do that.

Florida has the former Clemson pitching coach. In nine years with the Tigers, O’Sullivan had 29 pitchers taken in the MLB draft.

Oral Roberts has the coach who was three years old the last time the Golden Eagles were in Omaha. Folmar was a toddler in 1978. He eventually left home in Pennsylvania to go 1,200 miles west to play at Oklahoma State. Except for a brief stint in the Colorado Rockies organization, he has pretty much stayed in that state ever since.

Then again, Wake Forest has the coach who wasn’t even born the last time the Demon Deacons were in the Men's College World Series. It’s been 58 years for Wake Forest. Walter is 54. The school has waited a long time for this moment and so has he.

“This is about the players,” LSU’s Johnson said of the journey to Omaha. But it also means so much to eight men along for the ride.