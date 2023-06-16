Here's why each team will — or won't — win the 2023 Men's College World Series

The wait for the 2023 Men's College World Series is over. Anything that has happened this season — good, bad or ugly — is in the past. Every team in the Omaha 8 believes this is the year they call themselves national champions.

A case can be made for any squad taking the trophy back to campus with them, just as easy as it is to make a case against them. Here's why each team will — or won't — win the 2023 MCWS.

Florida

Why they will: Florida's pitching has turned up a notch in the postseason. A shutout in a super regional-clinching win is impressive against anyone, especially when it came against an offense as powerful as South Carolina's. Hurston Waldrep and Brandon Sproat can both put the Gators in a position where little run support is needed to win.

And run support is something the offense can do with its eyes closed. Wyatt Langford, Josh Rivera, Jac Caglianone and company know a thing or two about getting on base and driving in runs. The combination could mean a couple of runaway victories for the Gators on the way to a first national title since 2017.

Why they won't: If the Gators can't adjust to the slightly deeper dimensions of Charles Schwab Field compared to their home ballpark, perhaps a few would-be home runs in Gainesville will turn into loud outs in Omaha.

There aren't many teams in this field who hit home runs as often as Florida. That being said, they hit line drives at a higher clip than anyone else, too. It's just a matter of placing those liners in the gaps and deep corners of the outfield rather than within the range of opposing outfielders.

LSU

Why they will: Is there any outcome that feels more inevitable than the Tigers — a team that held the mantle of top dog for months — turning out to be the best team after all and winning the national championship many thought they would in February?

This team has a staggering amount of top-end talent, not just Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, who you've heard about all season. As long as the Tigers play up to the level of their talent, no one is stopping them from dogpiling at the pitchers' mound.

Why they won't: The LSU we saw late in the regular season was the glimpse we got of how this team could meet its downfall. Inconsistent pitching and an offense that went cold at the same time. Perhaps the expectations will be too great for this program that has yet to win a national title in the post-Rosenblatt era.

It would certainly be one of the most disappointing finishes to a season that promised so much for the LSU fanbase, one that many have considered championship-or-bust since preseason.

Oral Roberts

Why they will: At the risk of oversimplifying things, the hottest team in baseball may just continue its run. The Golden Eagles have won 23 of their last 24 games to become just the third regional 4-seed to ever reach the MCWS.

Oral Roberts is also playing with house money, perhaps the only team that can actually say no one believed in them. Yes, there's the compulsory reminder that a 4-seed has actually won it all. The folks in Fresno will be keeping an eye on their spiritual brothers.

Why they won't: With respect to Oklahoma State and Oregon, Oral Roberts is going to have to compete with the elite of the elite now. It'll have to get by one or both of Florida and Virginia to reach the finals for a date with... one of Wake Forest, LSU, Stanford or Tennessee.

The road ahead is almost unprecedented for this program, with just one previous MCWS appearance in 1978. Winning on the road in the early rounds is one thing — playing in front of 20,000 fans (most of which will not be ORU faithful) is another prospect entirely. The lights may be too bright for the Summit League champs.

Stanford

Why they will: Stanford has the most recent experience of any team in the field. The Cardinal has felt the scorn of getting dumped in Omaha for two years straight, picking up a win in 2021 but getting bounced in two games last season as the No. 2 national seed.

So is the third time really a charm? If that sounds too fanciful, remember this is the same Stanford team that clinched its spot in Omaha thanks to an all-time bit of luck. It isn't fortune that got the Cardinal that far in the first place, though. This team is battle-hardened and is operating with a chip on its shoulder.

Why they won't: As spectacular as Quinn Mathews' complete-game gem against Texas was, the workload he shouldered is unprecedented. He may be used to eclipsing 100 pitches, but his previous career-high was 128. Will he be able to recover from throwing 20% more than he ever has?

Keep in mind, the Cardinal is placed in the same bracket as LSU, Tennessee and Wake Forest — the tougher side of the MCWS field by far.

TCU

Why they will: Aside from Oral Roberts, the Frogs may be the team getting overlooked the most in the Omaha 8. This team has not lost in nearly a month and put together some truly impressive wins in the NCAA tournament against both Arkansas and Indiana State.

Baseball, perhaps more than any other sport, crowns champions that weren't the best team throughout the season, but rather the team that got hot and found its groove at the exact right time.

Why they won't: Oral Roberts and Virginia are the only teams in the country that can claim to be hotter than TCU. Momentum is a great argument for the Frogs, but it's just as fair to point out that the Eagles and Hoos have more. Florida, meanwhile, has an overwhelming amount of talent at its disposal, and sometimes that's enough to knock out the likes of TCU.

Tennessee

Why they will: The Vols have rounded into form at just the right time.

Tennessee's pitching staff is probably the second-best in the field behind Wake Forest. We saw the best of Chase Dollander, Drew Beam and Chase Burns in Hattiesburg, and with that, we got a glimpse of the blueprint for the Vols to win it all.

Meanwhile, the offense has shown it has a knack for timely hitting and late-game drama — Zane Denton, in particular. The orange-and-white checkerboard road to a first national title runs straight through the mound at Charles Schwab Field.

Why they won't: There's no way to know when the Tennessee team of midseason will rear its head again. Perhaps this squad is past those growing pains, or perhaps it's only a matter of time until the other shoe drops.

The Vols will go as far as the pitching staff can take them. All it takes is one off day from a starter or a couple of bullpen arms for the Vols to find themselves on the brink of elimination. And against the caliber of offenses they'll be facing in Omaha (LSU in the opener), Tennessee's return to the MCWS could be short-lived.

Virginia

Why they will: Unlike most teams in the Omaha 8, the Cavaliers are not reliant on the long ball. While they certainly still have power in the lineup, the deep fences and pitcher-friendly environment at Charles Schwab are perfect for a team like UVA that can score without leaving the yard.

Combined with an effective pitching staff, the Hoos may have the stuff to repeat their 2015 national title run just eight years later.

Why they won't: A No. 7 national seed has never won the Men's College World Series. Historical arguments can sometimes fall on deaf ears, but the numbers do not lie: Virginia will have to make history to earn the title of national champion. As of 2022, there have been 12 7-seeds in Omaha since the tournament expanded in 1999, and they have yet to come out on top.

The talent is there, the offense is potent and the pitching is stellar. But history is not on the Hoos' side.

Wake Forest

Why they will: The cream may well rise to the top in Omaha. Wake Forest has been playing the best all-around baseball in the country for months now, even if it took them a bit longer to get the title of No. 1 team.

A record-breaking regular season has led to a record-shattering postseason, and the Deacons don't look like slowing down anytime soon. Beating this team just once will be difficult, let alone twice in Omaha.

Why they won't: Forgive me, Wake fans, for addressing the elephant in the room. It's been 24 years since the No. 1 overall seed won it all, so historically speaking, it won't be the Deacons lifting the trophy next weekend.

The truth is, this Wake Forest team has been so dominant in all facets of the game this season — and especially in June — that it's nigh impossible to make a genuine case against them. So yes, I'm going with the cliche angle here. The players and coaching staff will almost certainly tell you they don't fear the "No. 1 curse," but I'm sure none of the previous 23 No. 1 teams did either.