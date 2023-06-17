Two days in, and this Men's College World Series is already one to remember

OMAHA, Neb. — How was it Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan put it the other day? “Special things happen this time of year.”

He’s not kidding. Just look at the opening two days of the Men’s College World Series. This event blasted off as if it were headed for Mars.

The first three winners — Oral Roberts, Florida, Wake Forest — each won by a single run. First time that’s ever happened.

All three took the lead on their last at-bat. That had happened only once before, 37 years ago.

Oral Roberts and Florida both were trailing going into the ninth inning and rallied for victories. That had never happened the first day. Before Friday night, teams behind after eight innings had only won seven of the previous 172 MCWS games. But two did it on the same night.

There have been 24 runs scored so far — from the seventh inning on. Only 12 runs in the first six innings. The winning runs in the three close games were driven by the Nos. 9, 6 and 6 hitters in the lineup. The total winning margin in four games has been six runs. There have been 10 home runs.

“We’ve had some excitement,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said.

Not to mention a parade of unique storylines and extraordinary moments.

Consider how LSU beat Tennessee Saturday night 6-3.

Paul Skenes threw 123 pitches for LSU in 7.2 innings — and 46 of them hit at least 100 miles an hour. He did it 14 times in the first inning, and eight times in the eighth. He struck out 12 — the last eight on fastballs — to give him an even 200 for the season, the most by a Division I pitcher in 12 years. He credited his change-up and slider, which he used often, keeping the Vols guessing what was coming next. “The fastball was on and off to be honest,” he said.

Really?

“Kind of threw what they weren’t expecting at times and it worked really well,” he said.

“Obviously Paul’s really good,” Tennessee’s Griffin Merritt said. “There’s no other way to put it.

“The guy has four pitches he can throw for strikes. Everybody sees the velocity and that doesn’t help you when you’re at the plate. But his ability to locate pitches and his ability to mix pitches... 2-0 is not an automatic fastball down the middle.”

LSU coach Jay Johnson: “I certainly don’t take those outings for granted. But that’s about the 16th one that we’ve seen like that. Remarkable.”

Consider how Wake Forest got past Stanford 3-2.

The Demon Deacons, who had not trailed one minute in winning their five regional and super regional games by a combined 75-16, were behind after six Cardinal batters. The offense that was averaging 15 runs a postseason game struggled in the early innings. But it was given a second chance... by lightning.

An 88-minute delay in the seventh inning sent Wake Forest back to the locker room to regroup. “We just talked about winning the delay,” Walter said, and then the players spent time playing cards and hacky sack and listening to music. “It was like a reset. New game,” Nick Kurtz said. “We realized we needed to change the station a little bit and have fun.”

When play resumed, the Demon Deacons threatened in the seventh inning and won the game in the eighth. “We call ourselves the king of delay,” Brock Wilken said. “Every time we have a delay we come out with so much energy and our vibe is immediately switched.”

They got the lead in the eighth inning on a two-run single by Danny Corona, who lost playing time during the season and started the NCAA tournament having driven in only 18 runs since Feb. 24. He has 19 RBI in five tournament games, the most in the country.

“It’s kind of an interesting case study,” Walter said. “Danny spent a better part of the year kind of maybe feeling sorry for himself, quite honestly. We knew our best lineup would be with him in it, but we had to get him past that. We had to get him past himself and out of his own way. And as soon as he made that mental flip, he’s been our guy.”

So it wasn’t an easy night for top-ranked, top-seeded, on-a-roll Wake Forest, playing its first CWS game in 68 years. “That ranking means something until you get here,” Wilken said. “Once you get here, those rankings mean nothing anymore.”

Consider how Oral Roberts knocked off TCU.

Jonah Cox had his 47-game hitting streak ended and he finished the game with a .412 average — his low for the season. But the Golden Eagles won on a three-run homer by Blaze Brothers, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup. That makes them 7-7 against teams from Texas, and 45-5 against the other 49 states.

Or how Florida scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk-off Virginia, who had won 93 games in a row when leading after eight innings, going back to 2021.

Included in the Gators’ night was a 456-foot homer by Wyatt Langford — the longest ever measured in an MCWS game in this ballpark. Also a shot by catcher BT Riopelle. Seven of his last nine hits have been homers, which is a fine way to say goodbye to playing baseball. He has decided against trying pro ball and will join a financial firm in Tampa in late July. Omaha is the finish line for him, one way or another.

“The fact that I’m going to end baseball, that really doesn’t bother me at all. I’m very content where I’m at, but excited for the next week,” he said, standing outside the locker room late Friday night. “I get to separate the two. Now I get to incorporate my next step in life and those people that are waiting for my arrival whenever I’m done here, they get to watch a little bit too and get a piece. They get to see me speak and see what I’m all about as a person.”

A future Wall Street analyst, a 100-mile-an-hour flame thrower, lots of long balls and one late comeback after another. Not a bad way to start a College World Series. And look what’s ahead. It’s Florida’s turn to try to stop the Oral Roberts express. Meanwhile, only two teams were ranked No. 1 in college baseball this season — LSU and Wake Forest. They meet Monday night.