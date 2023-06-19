How a rebooted Chase Burns helped save resurgent Tennessee’s season in relief

OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee lives on at the Men’s College World Series, which is a good thing, even for non-Volunteer fans. The quotes are always more interesting when Tony Vitello is in town. And he has a pretty good story to tell right now.

This, for instance, from the Tennessee coach Monday after his team pushed past Stanford 6-4 in an elimination game, the Vols’ first win in Omaha in 22 years: “Anytime there’s a bridge to history, it’s a big deal to us. . . This is a wild place. You’re dying to get here as a ballplayer from the time you’re a little tyke, but you better be careful what you ask for because when you get here, it’s not going to be easy at any point of the deal.”

Before we give him the floor, a quick Tennessee status report:

This is the program that ruled the landscape with big bats, torrid pitching and — to some — an infuriating swagger last season, taking a remarkable 56-7 record into the super regional at home. But then the Vols were stunned by Notre Dame. Never saw Omaha. The anti-Tennessee faction, which had grown to be sizable, was not displeased.

And this is the current team that seemed to wobble whenever it left its zip code, going 4-12 on the road in the regular season.

And this is the pitching staff with a pre-season All-American starter in Chase Burns, who was coming off a sensational freshman year. One problem. He had the hardest time getting people out in 2023. When he was blasted by Florida for seven runs by the fourth inning on April 7 — “A dreary Friday night,” the Tennessee sports website called it — his earned run average had exploded to 6.10. Vitelli decided it was time to send his phenom to the bullpen, hoping for a reboot.

Burns has pitched in 10 games and 30.2 innings since and allowed only seven runs — the same number he gave up in 3.1 innings that night against the Gators. Against Stanford on Monday, he became the first College World Series pitcher in 26 years to come out of the bullpen and throw six shutout innings. “He’s a completely different animal and to be honest it’s pretty scary,” said teammate Jared Dickey, who was in left field Monday but caught Burns in that Florida game. “Seeing him run out of the bullpen is something really special. We always have a ton of confidence whenever we see that guy running out.”

Vitelli: “It’s an interesting deal how the season has worked out, having a starter go to the bullpen for a reset and then lighting the world on fire out of the bullpen.”

Burns himself: “Coming out of the bullpen you’ve got one thing in mind; it’s just do your job. . . . There’s a lot that goes into it. I love energy, so coming into this game I had a lot of energy. It’s a different role. But happy to be in it.”

So Tennessee is still in the hunt, and will try to survive again Tuesday against Monday night’s LSU-Wake Forest loser. What to make of this journey? That's Vitelli's cue.

The many early season adversities for Tennessee: “I could stand here for an hour and tell you all the difficult things that happened this year. I don’t mean to sound like we need sympathy because we’ve got guys like Chase Burns and Dollander on our team. But it’s been a rough patch.

“There’s been a lot wrapped into one. It’s a big old Chipotle burrito of stuff that’s gone on this year.

“Just coming together and finding a way to be the best version of ourselves because we were fighting so many extra battles at the beginning of the year. And now we’re just fighting the game and the opponent, which if you’re in this place, it’s hard enough as it is. So there’s no reason to fight extra battles.”

How the team recovered from its shaky beginnings, including Burns: “We expected to do great things right out of the chute and when it didn’t go well, guys got deflated. Somewhere along the year we learned to respond the right way. When it gets tough, you’ve got to get a little tougher.

“Since (Burns) has started to come into games instead of starting, he’s completely changed the vibe when he’s out there.”

Tennessee getting back to Omaha: “I think kids, fans, media members, players, anyone would crawl through glass, or whatever phrase you want to use, to get here in any way, shape or form.”

His reaction to pitcher Camden Sewell’s comments that the road woes became so bad, the Tennessee players started making jokes about it, suggesting they were saving the good stuff for the end: “I didn’t think it was funny.”

How this scintillating College World Series has been good for the game: “Last year’s team was a love ‘em or hate ‘em team that did so much for college baseball because they got people talking about it. And now I think our game is picking up a lot of momentum. The situations from start to finish here so far have been incredible.”

Dickey told a story Monday about hearing instructions from the dugout hands on top. What does that mean? Well, hands on top, Dickey said. Of the bat, that is. Said Vitello, “We tend to dumb it down a bit at our place."

How he tried to get over the loss to Notre Dame last June: “We didn’t have much of a choice; recruiting started right away. (LSU pitching superstar Paul) Skenes was on our campus that night so we had to take him around on a visit and then got on a plane and went on another visit. When we went out to lunch with him, the Notre Dame team was there in the same place.

“I think the best way to deal with it was to stay busy. My mindset is very poor in some areas but also I’ve got a couple of decent ones, and one is when you sign up for this deal, it hurts really bad when you lose and it feels really good when you win.”

Tennessee growing stronger from playing through its problems: “Maybe it’s helped us in the long run because I don’t feel like we’ve reached our full potential. Now if that’s the case, you better find it in a hurry.”

The magnitude of Monday’s victory: “A win is nice but you need more than one win at this place to get too excited about wins. It’s more about this group getting to be together another day or two and hopefully even more than that.

This team has come together and I speak for them that we’ll take another hour together if we can.”