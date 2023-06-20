The unbreakable chemistry guiding Wake Forest to MCWS success, and some rowdy locker room celebrations

OMAHA, Neb.— SORRY TO SHOUT, BUT WE’RE OUTSIDE THE WAKE FOREST LOCKER ROOM AND IT’S REALLY LOUD! MUSIC, SINGING, SHOUTING! IT SOUNDS LIKE NEW YEAR’S EVE IN THERE!

Whew, that’s better. To be sure, this is not the norm at the Men's College World Series, at least not in the early games. Most winning teams are much more sedate. But it has been 68 years since Wake Forest was here, and besides, this group has an unbridled joy in playing this game together, and usually winning. The Demon Deacons are having a ball. The Demon Deacons are almost always having a ball, and maybe that’s one reason why they’re 54-10 and still unbeaten in June, and in Omaha.

With the music turned down, we can hear designated hitter Danny Corona, who scored the winning win for the Demon Deacons against LSU Monday night, tell us just what’s been going on in that locker room. Sounded like someone had won the lottery.

“Pretty insane. That felt like a party that everyone dreams of,” he said. “I know the bus is going to be crazy when we get on there, too.”

And we can hear third baseman Brock Wilken explain how important this fun-loving approach has been to the rise of Wake Forest baseball which, lest it be forgotten, was 20-27 just two years ago. “It’s vital to us. That’s who we are all the time.”

And pitching coach Corey Muscara. “I’ve been trying to come here for 14 years. Everyone talks about, you’ve got to act like you’ve been here before. Screw that. You’ve got to live your life.”

And closer Cam Minacci, who has finished off two 3-2 victories here. “How can we lose? Every single guy is having the time of their lives right now. Who can beat us? It seems pretty much impossible.”

To understand more about these Demon Deacons, we need to realize what that racket from the locker room represents. It has not been easy for them in Omaha. They’ve had to rally twice and led neither Stanford nor LSU until the eighth inning. But they survived and that’s put them in the highly-preferred seat in the winner’s bracket, despite hitting .193 as a team and having only 11 hits and six runs in two games while striking out 23 times. Six runs in two games. They put up 75 in the five games in the regional and super regional.

“To be able to find ways to win, that’s what national championship teams do,” Wilken was saying. “So we’ve got to find ways to grind at-bats, grind pitches and finds ways to win that we didn’t necessarily have to do earlier.”

Such as Wilken fielding a cue ball of a grounder at third base in the eighth inning, having trouble getting the ball out of his glove because the thing was still spinning, but then throwing home to catcher Bennett Lee, who made a spectacular pick and tag to cut down a run. “I’ve done millions of picks in my life, and it just took over,” Lee said later. If you can’t bash opponents, pitch and defend them into submission.

The Demon Deacons are making unique stories in Omaha. For instance, they apparently have a soothing Yoda of crucial at-bats working in the third base coach’s box. That’s where assistant Bill Cilento spends his time. In the eighth inning Friday night against Stanford, Corona had a few words with Cilento and then promptly sent a two-run single up the middle that put Wake Forest ahead.

So here it was Monday night, eighth inning, score tied 2-2, one out, Corona at second base, Lee at the plate and down 1-2 in the count. Crunch time.

“My boots were shaking a little bit,” Lee described later. “So I was like, OK, I’m going to go talk to Billy. Get a good hug from Billy. He’s like a father figure to all of us. So I went over for some comfort. It just calmed me down, put me in a good head space for one pitch.



“I put my arm around him just to get a little comfort from him.”

Standing in a Charles Schwab Field hallway after the game, Cilento glowed when he heard about the father-figure line.

“That matters more than any win. That’s who I am, that’s what I aspire to be as a coach. For someone to say that, wow, that’s pretty remarkable.

“Actually, Bennett called that timeout. That’s a first for me coaching. I just said, `Sure would be great if you could hit a ball through the infield and Danny would score and Cam would get the outs and we’d go home.’ That’s literally what I said. We both laughed a little bit and he said thanks and went back and did it.

“He just needed a little rest. He needed to catch his breath.”

Lee singled to left. Corona scored. Minacci finished off the ninth. The Demon Deacons could go home. But not before a heck of a celebration in the locker room.

“The guys just trust him implicitly,” head coach Tom Walter said of Cilento. “In big moments, they go to him because Billy knows what they can expect, give them a great sense of calm and confidence. When you’re playing on a stage like this, this is what it’s all about, staying calm and staying within and playing your game.”

About Minacci finishing the game. He was throwing to Lee. The two were best friends in high school and Minacci was Lee’s Catholic confirmation counselor. Now they’re battery mates in the ninth inning of a Men's College World Series.

“It’s kind of a full-circle moment. And it’s pretty incredible,” Minacci said.



“There’s no one I’d rather be in the foxhole with,” Lee said. “We both know what’s going to happen. When he comes in, the game’s over.”

From the post-victory din in the locker room, it’s clear the Demon Deacons are all having a high time being together in the Omaha fox hole. They blew through the regional and super regional untouched. Here, they keep pulling wins out of the cap. They know it was not easy to this far, to blossom from being wayyyy off the college baseball radar screen to the highest-ranked team in Omaha. “The reason we’re so good is because we’ve worked hard for it,” first baseman Nick Kurtz said.

A lot of boxes are being checked as they seek a championship, including a couple of big ones.

Never give in.

Enjoy the moment.

That’s how a team can lead for only a half-inning in two games, win both, and then make the locker room walls shake.

“It’s a veteran club and we’ve got some toughness to us,” Walter said. “We don’t quit, we don’t give up. These guys, they don’t want to let each other down. And that’s such a powerful motivator in these situations.”

And this from Muscara, “They’ve earned it. They work hard at being confident, so they are.

“We spend so much time celebrating all the little things. The more that you attract that type of energy, the more people want to gravitate toward you and you stop fearing failure. In ’21 they weren’t very good and they saw what it was like. And it was like, we don’t want to be that way.”

Now the program that had not been here in 68 years is one win from the championship finals — that could come Wednesday — and doing it in the style of 2023. Six of the first eight games in this MCWS were decided by one run. Wake Forest — glued together, on-task and having a whale of a time — won two of them.

“The camaraderie, chemistry with us I think is unbreakable,” pitcher Josh Hartle said.

So we hear.