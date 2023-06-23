Did you see that?! Why we’ll be talking about that LSU-Wake Forest matchup for years to come

Game 13 is now securely in the inner sanctum of Omaha legend. That’s a rather sterile name for something that pulsated with drama and gushed with emotion and overflowed with history, isn’t it? Game 13. Otherwise known as the night the LSU Tigers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons took the Men’s College World Series to a magical level.

This MCWS didn’t end with Thursday night’s classic, you understand. The championship series must still be decided, and if you think the LSU crowd was enraptured by what happened, the Florida Gators had to be absolutely giddy. They got to watch two potential opponents in the finals burn through their pitching staffs and leave their hearts on the field.

Yes, the Gators had a relaxing Thursday evening, thank you. That’ll probably make them the favorite this weekend, though they already were to a lot of people. “Florida is going to be the team to win this thing,” TCU star Brayden Taylor said after the Gators pushed the Horned Frogs out the Omaha door.

GATORS: Not even a wall could stop Michael Robertson from sending Florida to the MCWS finals

But wait a second. No need to hurry into that yet. Something unforgettable just happened, and its legacy needs to be carefully packaged, to be put away for safe keeping.

What gets remembered the most about the night LSU outlasted Wake Forest 2-0 in 11 innings? The fact that there are many choices is a sign of Thursday night’s greatness.

How about the awe of the competitors who took part?

The Tiger who hit the game-winning homer said he would take the moment to his grave. And Tommy White sounded as if he meant it.

The LSU coach whose team had just won an epic has been on this Earth for 46 years and said there has never been another feeling quite like it. Jay Johnson’s words, to be precise: “This is one of the greatest moments of my entire life, what happened on the field tonight.”

⚾️ MORE BASEBALL ⚾️

🚨 Alerts and updates on Bleacher Report

🎥 Baseball on YouTube

🍎 Follow on Apple News

The Wake Forest coach who had to huddle together a group of shattered young men with their baseball dreams caved in, put the night into context. “The expectations coming into this game with that matchup were off the charts,” Tom Walter said. “And both teams delivered.”

How about the starting pitchers who turned this into Ali vs. Frazier? Paul Skenes and Rhett Lowder threw 208 pitches between them, and so few were hittable. Together they faced 53 batters. Only eight reached base, and none of them scored. Together they threw only 63 pitches that weren’t strikes. That comes out to an average of 4.2 balls per half inning. Together they kept taking turns on the Charles Schwab Field mound in this inferno of pressure and never blinking. Not once.

This was the first time in 38 years that a game in Omaha was scoreless after nine innings. This was the first time since the dawn of the aluminum bat era a half-century ago that two starting pitchers went seven-plus innings in the MCWS and each allowed three or fewer hits.

“It’s going to be hard for me to take this off tonight,” Lowder said of his Wake Forest jersey when it was over.

“To be honest, it might have been cooler for the people in the stands than it was for me,” Skenes said. “I didn’t watch a whole lot of Lowder’s outing.” Why? Too focused on what he had to do the next inning... and the next... and the next. “Just comes down to slowing the game down and going out there and executing,” he said. “If you keep it simple and make it about executing, it’s really a simple game.”

👀 Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket

How about the defensive gems that accompanied the pitching masterpieces? Especially the one that changed the game and maybe modern baseball history for both sides? LSU first baseman Tre’ Morgan raced in on a Wake Forest safety squeeze bunt in the eighth inning, fielded the ball cleanly and with not a nanosecond to spare, shoved it toward catcher Alex Milazzo home plate in the way a quarterback would toss the football on a sweep. Wake Forest’s Justin Johnson was cut down at the plate. He scores, and the Demon Deacons are probably playing Florida Saturday. As LSU’s White remembered the play, “I was like, oh God, they’re going to score. Then (Morgan) came flying out of nowhere.”

How about the post-game hug that tugged at every heart, no matter what camp you were in? White had just hit the biggest home run of his life and who was the athlete he quickly sought out to embrace? Cam Minacci, the Wake Forest reliever who had thrown him the pitch. Turns out they were friends from Tampa, and now will be forever connected by one moment and one homer, in the way of the New York Giants’ Bobby Thomson and the Brooklyn Dodgers’ Ralph Branca. “I didn’t want him to feel anything,” White said later. “I just wanted to make sure he was all right.”

How about some of the remarkable numbers of the night? Two potent lineups combined for a .116 batting average, managing but eight hits between them in 69 at-bats. They were 0-for-10 with men in scoring position, 1-for-20 with runners on base. There were 207 strikes thrown in the game. So quickly did the pitchers mow down the hitters, the game went 11 innings but lasted only 2 hours and 58 minutes.

How about all the ramifications of the result? The championship series will be an all-SEC affair for the third time in six tournaments, and the league will produce its fourth champion in a row. The Wake Forest loss guarantees for the 23rd consecutive College World Series, the No. 1 seed will not win it. “We just slayed a giant tonight,” Johnson said. “And that was special.” And though it is hard to believe, this means the ACC still has only one baseball national champion since 1955.

How about the number of participants from Thursday night who could be on their way to high draft picks and sterling careers in Major League Baseball? “I can’t wait to watch them play for the next 15 years on television,” Walter said. “You might see four pitchers on the mound tonight from both teams that will pitch in Major League All-Star Games,” Johnson said.

🎥 Eight of the greatest championship games in MCWS history

How about this being LSU’s fourth game in four days, and third win in the face of elimination in 72 hours? Johnson had tried to encourage his troops after their Monday loss by reminding them that recent teams had come through the loser’s bracket to get to the championship series. He coached one of them — Arizona in 2016. “So we weren’t doing something that was going to be unprecedented,” he said. In the pre-game meeting at the hotel Tuesday, he had Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday written on the board, and started putting down pitching assignment names next to each. That told his players he had every intention of LSU staying around a while.

“I looked at it and go, `Anybody have questions whether we can do this or not? Great, let’s get on the bus.’”

🏆: DI baseball championship history

It was a task that demanded everything they had, so in the aftermath Thursday night, they weren’t quite ready to look ahead to the last mountain to climb. “I haven’t thought about that just yet,” Johnson said of the finals to come. “We immersed ourselves in the present moment. This team’s had to deal with a lot of... because of their talent and expectations. John Wooden used to say, winning is just about playing near your capability all the time.”

Two teams did for 11 innings Thursday, and that’s what made it special. The images will linger in college baseball for eons. But at the moment, LSU and Florida have more games to play.