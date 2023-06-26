2023 NCAA baseball bracket: Men's College World Series scores, schedule in Omaha

The 2023 Men's College World Series has come to a close, as LSU routed Florida 18-4 in the decisive game of the finals to win its seventh national championship. You can get the completed interactive NCAA baseball bracket here.

The complete NCAA regional, super regional, and 2023 Men's College World Series schedules and results are below.

Regionals: Friday-Monday, June 2-5

Friday-Monday, June 2-5 Super regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12

Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12 First day of MCWS games: Start Friday, June 16

Start Friday, June 16 MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 24-26

Saturday-Monday, June 24-26 Final championship game: Monday, June 26

You can get a printable copy of the NCAA college baseball bracket here.

2023 NCAA baseball schedule, scores for the Men's College World Series

MCWS Finals — Best two-of-three

Stats and highlights for completed games below

2023 NCAA baseball schedule, scores for super regionals

Baton Rouge Super Regional - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Charlottesville Super Regional - Charlottesville, Virginia

Eugene Super Regional - Eugene, Oregon

Fort Worth Super Regional - Fort Worth, Texas

Gainesville Super Regional - Gainesville, Florida

Hattiesburg Super Regional - Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Stanford Super Regional - Stanford, California

Winston-Salem Super Regional - Winston-Salem, North Carolina

2023 NCAA baseball schedule, scores for regionals

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn (Southern Miss wins region)

Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU (LSU wins region)

Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia (Virginia wins region)

Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson (Tennessee wins region)

Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina (South Carolina wins region)

Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina

Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (FL) (Texas wins region)

Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas (TCU wins region)

Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida (Florida wins region)

Lexington Regional hosted by Kentucky

Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt (Oregon wins region)

Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St. (Oral Roberts wins region)

Terre Haute Regional hosted by Indiana St. (Indiana St. wins region)

Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama (Alabama wins region)

Winston-Salem Regional hosted by Wake Forest (Wake Forest wins region)

2023 DI college baseball championship bracket

(Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket | Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG)

2023 Men's College World Series bracket

(Click or tap here to open a printable .PDF of the bracket | Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .JPG)

Games start with regionals and continue on to super regionals before the 2023 Men's College World Series begins Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The MCWS runs through Monday, June 26, if necessary.

EXPLAINER: How the Men's College World Series works

Baseball Championship: Future dates

REGIONALS SUPER REGIONALS MCWS 2024 May 31-June 3 June 7-9 or 8-10 June 14-24

MCWS HISTORY: Winningest coaches | Most titles | Most appearances | Conferences most represented

Here is more on how the tournament works:

What is the difference between the Division I baseball tournament and the College World Series?

The NCAA Division I baseball tournament is a 64-team tournament that starts in May. After two rounds of play (which each consist of multiple games), there are just eight teams left. These eight teams then head to Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series. The CWS is the culmination of the DI tournament, where the teams compete in two brackets, with the winners of each meeting in the CWS finals, a best-of-three series to decide the NCAA champion.

When did the College World Series start?

The first-ever NCAA Division I baseball tournament was in 1947, and would barely be recognized as the same tournament nowadays. The 1947 tournament featured just eight teams, which were divided into two four-team, single-elimination brackets. The two winners — California and Yale — then met in a best-of-three final in Kalamazoo, Michigan. California would go undefeated through the inaugural CWS and beat Yale to capture the first title.

How are teams selected for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament?

Since 1954, the NCAA Division I baseball tournament field has been split into two qualifying groups: The automatic berths, and the at-large selections. Since 2014, that in a typical year split sees 31 conference champions receive automatic berths, and 33 teams receive at-large bids, decided by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

Men's College World Series champs since 1947

California defeated Yale in the first-ever Men's College World Series, the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas put itself on the map as the first back-to-back champions in winning the only MCWS ever played in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The following season Texas won its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.

Here's a complete list of all the College World Series finals in the 73-year history of the event. Ole Miss won the 2022 Men's College World Series in two games over Oklahoma.