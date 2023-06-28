2023 Men's College World Series superlatives, from best hair to most likely to succeed

What a wild couple of weeks we were treated to in Omaha. From the first day of games — each decided in the ninth innings — to offensive firepower on display in the finals, the 2023 Men's College World Series was a hit.

Time to hand out some nice superlatives for the players on display.

Most likely to succeed: Dylan Crews, LSU

Crews is regarded by many as the top prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft, and while being selected first is not a guarantee of success, there is no reason to believe he won't succeed at the next level.

In Omaha, Crews was among the leaders in batting average, runs scored and on-base percentage, all attributes that he's showcased throughout the season and will translate well.

On the defensive end, Crews made a number of ranging catches in center field, both near the wall and in shallow center. It's safe to say he is as surefire a bet as anyone to succeed.

Best hair: Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

Sparing a moment for Tre' Morgan's bleached curly top or all the countless mullets and endless flow we saw in Omaha, it's Lowder's locks that take it.

With every pitch he threw, his hair put on a show, bouncing off his shoulders and flailing around his face with every windup. Lowder made two appearances at the MCWS and saved his best for last, allowing just three hits in seven scoreless innings facing LSU's juggernaut lineup.

In case you've ever wondered what goes into the mane-tenance of his hair:

Breakout performance: Ty Evans, Florida

Coming into the MCWS, Ty Evans was a regular feature for the Gators, playing mostly right field and batting toward the bottom of the lineup. His numbers were never spectacular, but he contributed nonetheless.

The sophomore left Omaha with an MCWS-record five home runs (more than doubling his pre-Omaha total), nine RBI, and put his name on the map for both the casual and hardcore college baseball fan.

His first long ball of the MCWS was part of the Gators' comeback against Virginia. His next opened the scoring versus Oral Roberts. He hit two in his first couple of at-bats against LSU with Florida's season on the line, sparking his team's record-setting rout in Game 2.

While his final homer was inconsequential to the result, it was one final bright spot in an incredible showing in Omaha.

Best quirk: Oral Roberts' gummy worms

Or if you hear them tell it: Twin Snakes. It quickly became a topic on social media during the early stages of the tournament, but really blew up once the Golden Eagles made the remarkable run to Omaha.

Every base hit from an ORU hitter is rewarded with a sweet treat from first base coach Jimmy Turk. For hitters like Jonah Cox — who took a 47-game hit streak into the MCWS — the reward became more routine than ever. It's been a team tradition for several seasons now, but it took to 2023 for the wider world to become aware of it.

It's quite fitting for the Eagles to be rewarded for success with worms, after all.

Most dependable: Paul Skenes, LSU

What is there to say about Skenes that hasn't already been said? The flamethrower brought his best stuff to Omaha, striking out 21 batters in 15.2 innings while allowing just two runs. He threw 40+ pitches in triple-digits in his MCWS debut against Tennessee and followed it up with eight scoreless innings against No. 1 Wake Forest in the semifinals.

When No. 20 stepped on the mound, everyone at Charles Schwab Field and watching at home knew what they were getting: a lights-out pitcher who can go over 100 pitches without breaking much of a sweat. How much more dependable can you get?