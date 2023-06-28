LSU stands atop final D1Baseball.com poll after winning the 2023 Men's College World Series

LSU finished the season exactly where it started: ranked atop the D1Baseball Top 25. The Tigers captured their seventh national title, and their first since 2009, to re-ascend to No. 1 in the rankings.

LSU was preseason No. 1 and occupied the top spot for 12 weeks before finally dropping back-to-back series in May and relinquishing the No. 1 spot to Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons were ranked No. 1 the rest of the way while winning every weekend during the regular season, while LSU headed into the postseason ranked No. 7. But after vanquishing Wake in the bracket final and Florida in the CWS Finals, LSU leaps them both to finish the year at No. 1.

Florida finishes at No. 2, and Wake Forest is No. 3. The rest of the CWS field fills out the remaining spots in the top eight of the rankings: No. 4 Stanford, No. 5 TCU, No. 6 Virginia, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 8 Oral Roberts, which entered the NCAA tournament unranked.

Southern Miss moves up four spots to No. 9 after winning a regional at Auburn, starting a run of super regional teams in the Top 25. The Golden Eagles are followed by Alabama, Indiana State, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Duke, in that order.

Arkansas, which finished the regular season ranked No. 5 but fell to TCU in its regional final, checks in at No. 16, edging No. 17 Kentucky, which hosted and won a regional but entered the postseason unranked. ACC tournament champion Clemson and SEC tournament champ Vanderbilt fall 15 places apiece to Nos. 18 and 19, respectively.

The remaining spots in the rankings are occupied by regional finalists who were ranked heading into the postseason: Miami, Coastal Carolina, Campbell, Oregon State, East Carolina and Dallas Baptist.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.