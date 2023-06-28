🏆 TIGERS WIN MCWS TITLE:

7th title

LSU crushes Florida in Game 3 of MCWS finals

📊 Game 3 box score

Game 3 highlights

Final bracket

baseball-d1 flag

D1 baseball staff | June 28, 2023

LSU stands atop final D1Baseball.com poll after winning the 2023 Men's College World Series

LSU vs. Florida: 2023 Men's College World Series Finals Game 3 highlights

LSU finished the season exactly where it started: ranked atop the D1Baseball Top 25. The Tigers captured their seventh national title, and their first since 2009, to re-ascend to No. 1 in the rankings. 

LSU was preseason No. 1 and occupied the top spot for 12 weeks before finally dropping back-to-back series in May and relinquishing the No. 1 spot to Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons were ranked No. 1 the rest of the way while winning every weekend during the regular season, while LSU headed into the postseason ranked No. 7. But after vanquishing Wake in the bracket final and Florida in the CWS Finals, LSU leaps them both to finish the year at No. 1.

Florida finishes at No. 2, and Wake Forest is No. 3. The rest of the CWS field fills out the remaining spots in the top eight of the rankings: No. 4 Stanford, No. 5 TCU, No. 6 Virginia, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 8 Oral Roberts, which entered the NCAA tournament unranked.

Southern Miss moves up four spots to No. 9 after winning a regional at Auburn, starting a run of super regional teams in the Top 25. The Golden Eagles are followed by Alabama, Indiana State, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Duke, in that order.

Arkansas, which finished the regular season ranked No. 5 but fell to TCU in its regional final, checks in at No. 16, edging No. 17 Kentucky, which hosted and won a regional but entered the postseason unranked. ACC tournament champion Clemson and SEC tournament champ Vanderbilt fall 15 places apiece to Nos. 18 and 19, respectively.

The remaining spots in the rankings are occupied by regional finalists who were ranked heading into the postseason: Miami, Coastal Carolina, Campbell, Oregon State, East Carolina and Dallas Baptist.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS
1 LSU 54-17 7
2 Florida 54-17 2
3 Wake Forest 54-12 1
4 Stanford 44-20 6
5 TCU 44-24 17
6 Virginia 50-15 11
7 Tennessee 44-22 21
8 Oral Roberts 52-14 NR
9 Southern Miss 46-20 13
10 Alabama 43-21 22
11 Indiana State 45-17 23
12 Oregon 41-22 24
13 South Carolina 42-21 NR
14 Texas 42-22 NR
15 Duke 39-24 NR
16 Arkansas 43-18 5
17 Kentucky 40-21 NR
18 Clemson 44-19 3
19 Vanderbilt 42-20 4
20 Miami 42-21 8
21 Coastal Carolina 42-21 9
22 Campbell 46-15 12
23 Oregon State 41-20 14
24 East Carolina 47-19 15
25 DBU 47-16 18
LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS
MCWS: LSU wins 2023 title | Bracket | Videos, highlights
MCWS HISTORY: Programs with most MCWS titles | Most MCWS appearances | 7 longest homers
B/R: Follow college baseball on Bleacher Report
ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA
MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a MCWS and World Series
STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear 

The 2023 Bowerman watch list for men's and women's NCAA track and field

Here are the finalists for the 2023 Bowerman, highlighting some of the best athletes in DI track and field.
READ MORE

Track and Field awards: Breaking down the 2023 Bowerman women's finalists

The 2023 Bowerman women's finalists have been named, with three athletes making the final cut. Let's take a look at the finalists.
READ MORE

College World Series grand slams: A brief history

Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus hit the College World Series' 50th grand slam in history against Texas A&amp;M in 2022. Here's a brief history of the previous 49.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 16 - 26, 2023
Charles Schwab Field Omaha | Omaha, NE

Men's College World Series

DI baseball news

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners