Top 5 moments from the 2023 DI baseball tournament

The 2023 DI baseball tournament has come and gone, and for the seventh time in program history, LSU is the national champion.

Among the 134 total games and several incredible finishes, here are the five most memorable moments of the tournament.

🏆: LSU takes down Florida to win 2023 MCWS title

5. Stanford's wacky win to clinch MCWS berth

A walk-off hit to send his team to Omaha: something Drew Bowser will always be able to claim. It probably didn't look quite like this in his dreams, though.

A weak pop fly to right-center field turned into a wild scramble at the Sunken Diamond when the ball plopped into the outfield grass. Pac-12 Player of the Year Alberto Rios — who thought he'd walked off the Longhorns earlier in the inning — crossed home plate unchallenged.

The Super Regional series had already been a memorable one, with a 9th-inning Texas comeback in Game 1 and Quinn Mathews throwing 156 pitches in a Game 2 victory. Two incredible baseball feats, for sure, but this unlikely winner will always be the moment to remember.

4. Oregon's record-breaking comeback

For just the second time in program history, Oregon was hosting a Super Regional, favored to advance over Oral Roberts, a regional 4 seed.

After two innings, scoreless. One half-inning later, the Ducks were down 8-0. Teams down eight runs in Super Regional play were previously 0-96. The Ducks should have been dead in the water.

Oregon jumped right back into the game with two solo home runs in the bottom of the third. The Ducks added three more in the fourth. The comeback was completed in the seventh.

Then, with a runner on second in the bottom of the ninth, All-American Drew Cowley sent PK Park into a frenzy at perhaps the most improbable win in NCAA baseball tournament history.

3. The Tennessee-Clemson instant classic

There was no shortage of memorable moments from the tournament's opening weekend, but the drama was turned up to 100 in this regional clash.

No. 4 Clemson was on the verge of a second win, setting it up nicely in the winners' bracket. Just one strike away, Tennessee's Zane Denton struck a three-run homer to left field that gave the Vols a 5-4 lead in the ninth.

The Tigers would force extras with a ninth-inning rally of their own, and somehow the show had only just begun. Clemson loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the 10th and thought it had a win when a potential inning-ending double play was a split second too slow.

The umpires convened and got the call right. Out. Game continues.

A few more nail-biting innings later, the Vols notched a run in the 14th to take a 6-5 lead, then stranded the tying run at third base in the bottom of the inning. A marathon of baseball that probably took years off each team in the process.

2. Oral Roberts kicks off the MCWS with a bang

Oral Roberts — the third regional 4seed ever in Omaha, the team with a name for a name and the gummy worm enthusiasts. Two losses and out, surely.

It might have looked that way when ORU was down 5-2 in the ninth against TCU. But the Golden Eagles reminded everyone why they were in Omaha in the first place.

Their first three batters reached, closing the gap to two runs. Then Blaze Brothers — hitting ninth — launched a three-run homer to give the Eagles a one-run lead.

The program's second-ever win in Omaha, the first in 45 years and a highlight reel moment for not just ORU baseball, but the entire university to be proud of.

1. Tommy White's swing of a lifetime

There was no disputing which moment would top this list: Tommy Tanks' 11th-inning walk-off blast in the MCWS semifinals.

LSU was regarded as the most talented bunch in college baseball all season. Even when they fell out of the No. 1 spot late in the season, the Tigers were expected to be in Omaha. They reached the MCWS but then lost to the new No. 1 team, Wake Forest.

A few days later, they had to face the Demon Deacons again — and win twice — with their season on the line. A 5-2 victory was followed by an all-time pitchers duel between Paul Skenes and Rhett Lowder.

The scoreless tie extended into extras. And with one swing, White sent his Tigers to the MCWS finals, where their championship expectations turned into reality.